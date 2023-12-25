 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

49ers vs Ravens live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Briley Kenney
By

With both teams coming off victories in recent matches, the San Franciso 49ers play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, December 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kicking off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this is going to be one heated match. Since it’s anyone’s game, the best way to watch is going to be live so you can witness all of the action. The question then is how to watch the 49ers vs Raiders live stream. With so many platforms and NFL games streaming in different places, it’s a valid question. We have the answers for you, including some of the best ways to watch and potentially how to watch the 49ers vs Ravens NFL game free.

The best way to watch 49ers vs Ravens live stream

Hulu
Hulu

Because the 49ers vs Ravens live stream will be airing on ABC, the best place to watch is actually via Hulu with Live TV. While you can also catch the game with an NFL package, ABC and several other live channels are available through Hulu’s live cable version of the platform, including NBC, ESPN, FOX, CBS, TNT, and more. Hulu with Live TV only is $76 per month, but you can grab a Disney+ bundle deal — which includes Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ — . 90+ live and on-demand channels are also available, with local channels varying depending on where you live.

Is there a free 49ers vs Ravens live stream?

Yes, you can take advantage of a sweet loophole to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream free. FuboTV, now just Fubo, is offering a free one-week trial, which means if you hurry and sign up, you can watch this week’s games without paying a penny. Fubo does have ABC, the channel where the 49ers vs Ravens live stream will be aired. With its Pro plan, you’ll get access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR to record and watch live content later, and simultaneous streaming on up to 10 screens. Normally, that’s $75 per month, but Fubo is offering an incredible deal that will kick in after your free trial. Saving you $20 off the first month, before the regular pricing activates, you can subscribe to the Pro plan for the first month.

Related

Other ways to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream

You can also watch NFL games on ABC through YouTube TV, including the 49ers vs Ravens live stream. That’s not all. YouTube has other sports channels like NBA TV, ESPN, and NBC Sports Network. If you’re not familiar, YouTube TV is the premiere version of the service that gives you access to live TV, with a normal cost of $73 per month, but right now they’re offering a deal — it’s , which saves you $66 total.

How to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

Traveling abroad and hoping to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream? You might be in for a rude awakening. Most streaming services geo-restrict access via your IP address, so you cannot stream live content. You can use a virtual private network, like NordVPN, to mask your IP and bypass those restrictions. Now’s the best time to sign up, too, because for the holidays, NordVPN is offering an awesome deal. You’ll get 69% off plus 3 months extra with any of its plans. The most popular plan is , which works out to about $216 for the first 2 years instead of $699. With a VPN, you can watch streaming services like Sling TV and Fubo from a country outside the United States.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Falcons vs Colts live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
NFL field turf

Atlanta Falcons take on Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in just an hour, with kick off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Colts are enjoying a good run of wins lately with the Falcons hoping to bounce back from a loss against the Carolina Panthers recently. Whichever side you’re backing, if you’re an NFL fan, you’re no doubt keen to catch up with a Falcons vs Colts live stream to see how things play out. You’re in luck as we have everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including how to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream for free. The key is to find a streaming service that has Fox access. Interested to know more? Let’s take a look.
The best way to watch Falcons vs Colts

The absolute best way to watch Falcons vs Colts is to sign up for Sling TV. The service is one of the best live TV streaming services around with Sling Blue being the package you need to catch the game. Sling Blue costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. It offers plenty of options like AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central. It also has FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN, so it’s perfect for anyone keen to watch all the latest NFL games including Falcons vs Colts. If you want even more channel options, you can sign up to Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month giving you access to 46 channels overall.

Read more
Panthers vs Packers Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
National Football League Ravens vs Panthers

Christmas Eve is here. That means family, but it also means football. If you're a fan of the Panthers or the Packers, that means you're looking forward to the match coming up in an hour at 1:00 p.m. EST. And whether you'll be opening presents today or not, this is a good chance to get a gift if you can manager to find a Panthers vs Packers live stream. If you don't have your live stream plans figured out, however, there is still time. Here, we investigate how to watch the Panthers vs Packers game live, get the live stream for free, and even watch if you're abroad while using the same live streaming services you use at home.
The best way to watch Panthers vs Packers

The Panthers vs Packers game is available on Fubo TV if you are a current subscribers. This service is the best one that we've sourced for the game due to its commitment to sports content, ability to cancel anytime, and ability to save content to their cloud server for later viewership. That means that if you get busy today around 1:00 (you know the neighbors are going to check in at some point), you can resume the game later without getting spoiled as to the end. This is a take it as it comes sort of day and Fubo TV is ready to accommodate you. There's a ton of other sports content available, including the NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings among others, and you can sign up for a plan right now and get $20 off the first month. For the Premier Plan, which includes Showtime for after Christmast movie-viewing, that will be just $75, down from $95.

Read more
Titans vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
The NFL Logo

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Seattle Seahawks very soon, at 1:00 p.m. today, to be exact. It seems like it’ll be a straightforward win for the Seahawks, but if you’re keen to see how things unfold for yourself, you need to check out the coverage on CBS. There are a few different ways of checking out CBS with plenty of streaming services offering it. That’s where we come in offering you insight on how to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream in the best way that suits you. That also includes how to watch Titans vs Seahawks for free, with one great way to do exactly that. Here’s what to do.
The best way to watch Titans vs Seahawks

As it’s effectively the same company, the absolute best way to watch CBS and the Titans vs Seahawks game is through Paramount Plus. While Paramount Plus only hosts a handful of NFL games throughout the season, one of those is this one. It’s possible to either pay $6 per month for the Essentials plan with the coverage instantly finishing when the match does or you can upgrade to Premium for $12 per month and catch the post-match analysis. Whichever you choose, you don’t have to commit to any set length of time if you don’t want to. However, Paramount Plus is a good bet for sports with coverage of the UEFA Champions League along with the Europa League too. Pair it up with one of the best live TV streaming services and you’re well-catered for here.

Read more