With both teams coming off victories in recent matches, the San Franciso 49ers play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, December 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kicking off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this is going to be one heated match. Since it’s anyone’s game, the best way to watch is going to be live so you can witness all of the action. The question then is how to watch the 49ers vs Raiders live stream. With so many platforms and NFL games streaming in different places, it’s a valid question. We have the answers for you, including some of the best ways to watch and potentially how to watch the 49ers vs Ravens NFL game free.

The best way to watch 49ers vs Ravens live stream

Because the 49ers vs Ravens live stream will be airing on ABC, the best place to watch is actually via Hulu with Live TV. While you can also catch the game with an NFL package, ABC and several other live channels are available through Hulu’s live cable version of the platform, including NBC, ESPN, FOX, CBS, TNT, and more. Hulu with Live TV only is $76 per month, but you can grab a Disney+ bundle deal — which includes Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ — . 90+ live and on-demand channels are also available, with local channels varying depending on where you live.

Is there a free 49ers vs Ravens live stream?

Yes, you can take advantage of a sweet loophole to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream free. FuboTV, now just Fubo, is offering a free one-week trial, which means if you hurry and sign up, you can watch this week’s games without paying a penny. Fubo does have ABC, the channel where the 49ers vs Ravens live stream will be aired. With its Pro plan, you’ll get access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR to record and watch live content later, and simultaneous streaming on up to 10 screens. Normally, that’s $75 per month, but Fubo is offering an incredible deal that will kick in after your free trial. Saving you $20 off the first month, before the regular pricing activates, you can subscribe to the Pro plan for the first month.

Other ways to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream

You can also watch NFL games on ABC through YouTube TV, including the 49ers vs Ravens live stream. That’s not all. YouTube has other sports channels like NBA TV, ESPN, and NBC Sports Network. If you’re not familiar, YouTube TV is the premiere version of the service that gives you access to live TV, with a normal cost of $73 per month, but right now they’re offering a deal — it’s , which saves you $66 total.

How to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

Traveling abroad and hoping to watch the 49ers vs Ravens live stream? You might be in for a rude awakening. Most streaming services geo-restrict access via your IP address, so you cannot stream live content. You can use a virtual private network, like NordVPN, to mask your IP and bypass those restrictions. Now’s the best time to sign up, too, because for the holidays, NordVPN is offering an awesome deal. You’ll get 69% off plus 3 months extra with any of its plans. The most popular plan is , which works out to about $216 for the first 2 years instead of $699. With a VPN, you can watch streaming services like Sling TV and Fubo from a country outside the United States.

