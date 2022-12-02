Argentina vs Australia live stream: watch the game for free

Only the second game in the last 16 of the World Cup, Argentina vs Australia might seem like a surefire victory for the South American side but recent results suggest an upset is possible. Whatever your affiliation, if you want to know how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the big game. With a few different ways to watch, we’ve highlighted the best options along with one key method for watching Argentina vs Australia for free. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to know to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream for free below.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in the U.S.

The entire World Cup is being broadcast on Fox Sports so if you have a Fox Sports subscription, you can easily watch Argentina vs Australia this way. For everyone else though, the best option is to use fuboTV. A live streaming service that focuses on sports and live TV, fuboTV is the ideal option for World Cup lovers. Even better, right now, you can sign up to a fuboTV free trial which gives you seven days of access to the service entirely for free. That means you can easily watch Argentina vs Australia but you can also watch any other games that follow over the next seven days. You won’t make it to the final with this free trial, but you will get to see some of the matches beforehand. For the ultimate cheap way to watch the World Cup, fuboTV is your best choice.

Alternatively, one of the best live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV, also has full World Cup coverage. It offers 75 live TV channels along with 12 different sports channels, so there’s something for everyone here, even when the World Cup isn’t on. You also gain access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ which means even more original content, TV shows, movies, and anything else you may wish to watch. The service costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest option but it is a one-stop-shop solution so there’s little need to consider any other streaming service alongside it.

Another way to watch Argentina vs Australia is via Sling TV. Right now, you can sign up to Sling Blue for 50% off for your first month. Also one of the best live TV streaming services, the discount brings it down to just $20 for the month. For that fairly small price, you get access to all the remaining games in the World Cup including Argentina vs Australia and the World Cup final on December 18. There are plenty of other channels to watch during downtime too, so this is an ideal solution for anyone who wants to keep costs down without missing out on great sport.

