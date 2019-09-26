Here’s how you can watch Bellator fights live online without cable

Online streaming has been slowly supplanting cable and satellite television packages for almost a decade now, but until recently, sports fans still had to rely on traditional TV subscriptions due to various broadcasting restrictions. Thankfully, that’s now changing, with services like DAZN offering online-only alternatives that are a breath of fresh air for cord-cutters – especially those who love MMA and boxing. DAZN is also the best (and only) way to stream Bellator online, and we’re here to show you how.

Bellator, along with UFC, is one of the largest mixed martial arts promotions in the world, hosting regular events that feature some of the top professional fighting talent from all over the world. And with big fights like Henderson vs. Jury and Pitbull vs. Archuleta coming down the pipe, now’s the time for MMA fans and cord-cutters to sign up for DAZN.

DAZN is somewhat similar to ESPN Plus in that it’s a premium service for streaming sports and related entertainment, but whereas ESPN Plus is more of an add-on to the broadcaster’s regular cable/satellite content, DAZN is a standalone app. DAZN has partnered up with various boxing and MMA promotions including Bellator in order to bring these live fights and more right to your phone, tablet, computer, or other capable streaming device.

Your DAZN subscription gives you full access to all Bellator MMA events, and you can watch them both live or on-demand at your leisure. You can stream DAZN on a wide array of different platforms: The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices, and DAZN is also compatible with smart TVs, streaming devices like Roku and Google Chromecast (among others), modern web browsers, and the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles.

If you just want to give DAZN a spin or prefer the flexibility of a month-to-month payment plan, then the DAZN monthly subscription rings in at $20 per month. However, you can save a lot by signing up for the annual plan, which comes to just $100 per year (or only a little more than $8 per month). This allows you to stream Bellator fights as well as events from a number of other MMA and boxing promotions any time, anywhere, with no additional pay-per-view fees required.

