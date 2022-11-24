Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Watch the match for free

If you’re looking to watch World Cup 2022 games online, and particularly the Group G match between Brazil and Serbia on Thanksgiving, you’ve come to the right place. Brazil is a strong contender to win the gold this year, but we’ve already seen one massive upset with Saudi Arabia’s shocking victory over Argentina, so fans know that anything can happen. You’ll need Fox Sports to watch the free Brazil vs Serbia live stream, but you’ve got more than one option — including one that will let you tune in for free. If your Turkey Day plans involve kicking back with some World Cup action, keep reading.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in the U.S.

Looking for a free World Cup live stream? FuboTV has you covered, as it’s giving new subscribers a free introductory week. After you sign up, your FuboTV free trial will let you watch Brazil vs Serbia and other World Cup 2022 games this week, albeit only for seven days. After that, you’ll have to pony up $70 per month if you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. Still, this is great live TV streaming package for sports fans, and it’s nice to see that not all streaming services have ditched the free trial.

If you’re planning to pay anyway, and especially if you’re a cord-cutter looking for a full-featured streaming package, we can strongly recommend Hulu + Live TV. This one ranks at the top of our list of the best live TV streaming services because it gives you a lot of entertainment for one $70 monthly fee. With more than 75 live channels including Fox Sports, it’s a great way to watch Brazil vs Serbia online, as well as tons of other sporting events, news, and live entertainment. But what makes this bundle really worth it is the inclusion of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s a cornucopia of streaming goodness (and right in time for Thanksgiving).

If your needs are more modest, Sling TV is a cheaper live TV streaming option. Sling TV offers two plans, Blue and Orange, with Sling Blue including Fox Sports. For $40 per month, that will let you watch all of the upcoming World Cup 2022 matches, including the Brazil vs Serbia live stream on Thanksgiving Day. For a limited time, Sling is giving new subscribers a 50% discount on their first month, which means you can tune in for just $20 right now.

