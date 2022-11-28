 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: watch the game for free today

Jennifer Allen
By
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 after seeing that spectacular goal from Brazil last week, we’re here to help. Focusing on Brazil vs Switzerland which shouldn’t be a challenge for the South American giants, we’ve looked at a few different ways to watch the big match online. Here’s how to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream for free, as well as other options that may suit you better.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in the U.S.

As with all the World Cup matches, Brazil vs Switzerland is being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you have an existing Fox Sports subscription, you’re all covered, but what if you don’t? One free alternative is to use FuboTV. The streaming service focuses on providing sports and live TV, and right now, there’s a FuboTV free trial. The free trial gives you one week’s access to the service entirely for free. That’s enough time to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live as well as many other group-stage games over the next seven days. While you won’t get to watch any of the World Cup past that week, it’s an excellent value way of getting a taste of what’s going on.

Alternatively, you could sign up for Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services currently available. All the World Cup matches are available through it, along with an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. You also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ entirely for free too. The catch? Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so it’s not exactly cheap. However, you do get to check out over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels so you won’t run out of options here, even when the World Cup isn’t on right at that second.

Related

Another way of watching Brazil vs Switzerland is to sign up for the Sling Blue bundle. The bundle gives you access to dozens of TV stations including Fox Sports. It’s another highly regarded live TV streaming service and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off your first month. That means you can watch the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18 for just $20. In terms of value, it’s hard to beat. It’s also potentially the most convenient option too as once you’re signed up, you’re good to go throughout the World Cup. The wealth of other channels is sure to prove useful too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
England vs USA live stream: how to watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Is there a Disney Plus Black Friday deal, and is it worth it?
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Sling TV’s Black Friday deal will let you watch the World Cup for $20
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.
LG C2 Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the popular 65-inch OLED TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for Cyber Monday
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.
The best Cyber Monday projector deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Projector Deals
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
The best Cyber Monday Keurig deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals