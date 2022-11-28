If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 after seeing that spectacular goal from Brazil last week, we’re here to help. Focusing on Brazil vs Switzerland which shouldn’t be a challenge for the South American giants, we’ve looked at a few different ways to watch the big match online. Here’s how to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream for free, as well as other options that may suit you better.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in the U.S.

As with all the World Cup matches, Brazil vs Switzerland is being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you have an existing Fox Sports subscription, you’re all covered, but what if you don’t? One free alternative is to use FuboTV. The streaming service focuses on providing sports and live TV, and right now, there’s a FuboTV free trial. The free trial gives you one week’s access to the service entirely for free. That’s enough time to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live as well as many other group-stage games over the next seven days. While you won’t get to watch any of the World Cup past that week, it’s an excellent value way of getting a taste of what’s going on.

Alternatively, you could sign up for Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services currently available. All the World Cup matches are available through it, along with an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. You also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ entirely for free too. The catch? Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so it’s not exactly cheap. However, you do get to check out over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels so you won’t run out of options here, even when the World Cup isn’t on right at that second.

Another way of watching Brazil vs Switzerland is to sign up for the Sling Blue bundle. The bundle gives you access to dozens of TV stations including Fox Sports. It’s another highly regarded live TV streaming service and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off your first month. That means you can watch the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18 for just $20. In terms of value, it’s hard to beat. It’s also potentially the most convenient option too as once you’re signed up, you’re good to go throughout the World Cup. The wealth of other channels is sure to prove useful too.

