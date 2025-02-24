Brighton vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth Watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth on Fubo How to watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth from abroad with a VPN

Tuesday’s Premier League action heads to East Sussex as Brighton (10-10-6) hosts Bournemouth (12-7-7) at American Express Stadium. This is the second meeting of the Premier League season between the two squads. Brighton edged out a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on November 23. Entering Wednesday’s match, Bournemouth is in sixth place with 43 points, while Brighton sits in ninth with 40 points.

Brighton is on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, with their most recent win being a 4-0 dominating performance over Southampton. Meanwhile, Bournemouth fell 1-0 to Wolverhampton in their last match. Bournemouth remains on the outside looking in for UEFA Champions League qualifying. A win on Wednesday could put the Cherries into the top four.

Find out how to watch Wednesday’s match between Brighton and Bournemouth, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read more of our soccer coverage in Digital Trends’ Premier League guide

How to watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth

The match between Brighton and Bournemouth begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 25, 2025. will stream the game. If you can’t watch live, the game will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Subscribers can choose between Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Both plans carry the Premier League, so purchase whatever plan fits into your budget. Regardless of the plan, read our guide on how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League. This is a must-read for soccer fans to create the optimal viewing experience.

Watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth on Fubo

With the game on Peacock, Fubo subscribers will not find the game on the service. They must have a Peacock subscription to watch the game. However, Fubo customers can still watch the Premier League when the games are on channels like NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth from abroad with a VPN

