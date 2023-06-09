 Skip to main content
Watch Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson: The return of the “The Problem”

Noah McGraw
By
Promotional poster showing Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson.
FITE TV

Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24KOs) is working on a comeback. He and his promoter Don King are staging a return bout with Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida this weekend. Broner has only fought once since his 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao. That unanimous decision loss seemed to put the nail in the coffin of his career. Broner’s previous two fights were a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw to Jessie Vargas. Broner and King are hoping for an exciting, career-revitalizing fight that will get Broner some attention from bigger names in the division.

Bill Hutchinson likely won’t prove too much of a problem for Broner. This fight is scheduled for ten rounds, and Hutchinson has never been in a fight scheduled for more than eight. His most interesting statistic might be how many draws he has. Four of his 26 bouts have ended in a draw, a relatively high percentage. If this means that part of his skillset is matching a fighter’s intensity, he may prove a bigger challenge to Broner than expected.

Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson will start streaming Friday, June 9, at 6:50 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to start around 11 p.m., as there are ten fights on the card. Knowing how to watch boxing matches from around the world isn’t always easy, but there’s only one option for this one. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch the Broner vs Hutchinson live stream on FITE TV

The FITE TV logo with a wrapped fist in the background.

Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson is an exclusive FITE PPV that will cost $25. You don’t need to pay for a FITE+ subscription to get it, but you will need to create a free FITE account. FITE is a streaming service with a wide variety of combat sports events. A free account gets you access to a lot of content, but a FITE+ account, which is $8 per month or $70 per year, unlocks even more special event streams. Expect lots of mixed martial arts, boxing and wrestling. There is a FITE+ free trial if you want to test the service out for a week.

Watch the Broner vs Hutchinson live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

FITE is broadcasting the bout in the U.S. If you’re out of the country and want to watch the same stream as everyone else, there is a simple solution. All you need to do is sign up for one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., then watch the fight like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. NordVPN even has a server right in Miami, Florida, so you can pretend like you’re in the same city as the fight.

