Cameroon vs Brazil live stream: Watch the game for free

Lucas Coll
By
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With the Group Stage concluding on Friday, the 2022 World Cup is heading into the knockout stage with many teams fighting to stay in the tournament. One of those teams is Cameroon, which is facing elimination if they do not defeat Brazil, a tournament favorite that’s already a lock for the Round of 16. The two are facing each other on Friday at 2 p.m. ET as part of the Group G finale, and if you’re in the U.S. looking for the best way to watch World Cup 2022 games including the free Cameroon vs Brazil live stream, these are the best live TV streaming services with which to do it. Read on:

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil in the U.S.

If you’re looking for a free Cameroon vs Brazil live stream, the only option in the U.S. is to take advantage of the one-week FuboTV free trial. FuboTV is one of the last holdouts when it comes to free trials, as short as it may be. After your seven free days, you’ll have to shell out $70 per month to continue your FuboTV subscription, and with more than 100 live TV channels, FuboTV has one of the most impressive channel lineups. It’s a great option for sports fans looking to cut the cord and ditch cable altogether.

One of our favorite streaming packages is Hulu with Live TV. Among its lineup of more than 75 live TV channels is Fox Sports, so you can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream along with the rest of the 2022 World Cup. What makes Hulu with Live TV such a high-value bundle is that, along with the TV channels, you also get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. With 75+ live TV channels on top of three streaming apps, Hulu with Live TV is a great all-in-one cord-cutting package, and one that will let you watch the rest of the World Cup in its entirety.

If $70 per month is more than you want to pay, and/or you don’t want to be on the hook paying for channels or apps you won’t watch, check out Sling TV. Sling has two packages — Blue and Orange — with the 41-channel Sling Blue plan including Fox Sports. Sling Blue normally costs $40 per month, but if you sign up today you can get your first month for 50% off. That lets you watch Cameroon vs Brazil online and all other World Cup 2022 live streams through December for just $20 right now.

