How to watch Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez: Championship boxing this weekend

Noah McGraw
By
Promotional poster for Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez showing all the fighters on the card.
DAZN

Joe Cordina is defending his IBF World Super Featherweight title this weekend in a fight against Edward Vazquez. Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) had previously held the title, lost it by not defending due to a hand injury, then regained it in April in a bloody fight against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov that at the time was considered a candidate for for Fight of the Year. Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) became Cordina’s mandatory challenger when we won the vacant IBF interim belt in a bout against Brayan De Gracia in July.

Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez will be live streamed from Monte Carlo, Monaco, at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. It will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Cordina vs. Vazquez undercard

  • Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrien Curiel, 12 rounds, IBF World Light Flyweight Championship
  • Soulemane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero, 12 rounds, WBC Silver Welterweight Championship
  • Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali, 10×2 rounds, super bantamweight

Watch Cordina vs. Vazquez live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

This card is being broadcast on DAZN, one of the leading streaming services for boxing. DAZN is partnered with Golden Boy, Matchroom Boxing, and a few other boxing promoters, so it has some sort of boxing content available for live streaming every week. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. A subscription costs $25 per month, or $225 per year, or you can commit to a year-long subscription and pay for it in $20 per month installments.

Watch Cordina vs. Vazquez live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you live somewhere that doesn’t have access to DAZN, you can always use a VPN to fake a connection somewhere like the U.S. or the U.K. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN in general. That’s because it’s simple to use, effective, and usually on sale. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $3 per month, as part of early Black Friday VPN deals.

