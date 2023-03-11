 Skip to main content
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City live stream: How to watch for free

The story of Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City is one of streaks. Manchester City has won or drawn their last seven games and is looking to extend that streak. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has not won a match in 2023 and is looking to break that streak. The two face off at Selhurst Park this weekend. If Crystal Palace can pull off a win, both teams’ respective streaks will be broken.

Crystal Palace faces off Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11. How can you watch the live stream?

The Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City match is airing on USA Network in the U.S. Most of the best live TV streaming services give you access to the game. There are several ways of watching USA, including some that are potentially free. Read on as we break down all of your possible options for watching the match to find which one is best for you. We’re starting off with our go-to recommendation.

Watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Our favorite way to stream soccer matches on USA Network is through FuboTV. The big reason we started there is because of its free trial. If you start the FuboTV free trial right now, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City for free, and the other Premier League games on USA this weekend like Leicester City vs. Chelsea. After your free trial is over, we’re betting you’ll stick with the service. It will completely replace your cable box, with 145 channels for $75 if you go with the basic package.

Watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

If you want to completely replace your cable box, signing up for Sling TV this weekend is a great way to start. Sling TV has tons of live TV channels and two major packages you can choose from, so you only pay for channels you’ll actually watch. You’ll need to opt for the Sling TV Blue package to get USA Network. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial right now, but if you sign up this weekend you’ll get your first month for only $20. After that, each month will be $40.

Watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another option for completely replacing cable is Hulu with Live TV. The base package costs $70 per month and you get 75 channels, including many dedicated entirely to sports. USA Network is on that list. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial right now, but if you’re interested in the service, starting your subscription with Saturday’s match is a good a time as any.

Watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Live Stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube has stepped into the cable replacement race with YouTube TV. For $65 per month you can get dozens of live TV channels, including USA Network. Better yet, there’s a two-week free trial going on right now, which will let you watch all of the Premier League matches this weekend, and more, without putting any money down.

Watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re an American abroad with a subscription to any of the above streaming services and you want access to the game, you can trick your internet into thinking you’re on U.S. soil with a VPN and access the live streams just like you would back home. We recommend NordVPN for this, as it’s not only the best VPN for streaming, it’s the best VPN overall. Right now you can get it for $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year plan. That’s a 59% discount.

