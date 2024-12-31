 Skip to main content
How to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, one name comes to mind: Dick Clark. The late television personality became the host millions of Americans would see on their televisions every New Year’s Eve to watch the iconic ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. Clark hosted the show for over 30 years before passing the torch to Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest is still carrying on the tradition started by Clark, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 will broadcast live from Manhattan. The celebration is packed with award-winning stars and performances from some of the biggest names in music. Find out how to watch the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: date, time, and channel

Fill in the blank: If 2024 had a theme song, it would be _____ 🎶

Ring in 2025 with #RockinEve → Dec 31 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qt0szBpugf

&mdash; New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) December 29, 2024

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 begins at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, 2024. The live special will air on ABC. The special culminates with the ball dropping at midnight. Sign in with your TV provider to watch on your television or ABC.com.

If you do not have cable, there are other ways to access ABC. Live streaming TV services offer ABC for a fraction of the price of a cable subscription. Hulu + Live TVSling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo are terrific live streaming TV services. Some of these services, including YouTube TV, have free trials.

Can you stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025?

Yes and no. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 will not be available on Hulu during the live broadcast. However, the replay can be streamed on the service the next day. Hulu offers multiple plans, which vary in price depending on your budget. The ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, while the ad-less plan goes for $19 per month.

For the second consecutive year, fans can listen to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide. Plus, stream the special live on the iHeartRadio app.

Who is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025?

Excited to have all of these co-hosts joining @RyanSeacrest on #RockinEve!

🇵🇷 @dayanarapr
☀️ @jeanniemai
🗽 @RitaOra
🎰 @RobGronkowski

Don&#39;t miss the party, tune in on New Year&#39;s Eve at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/koGymKESWD

&mdash; New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) December 26, 2024

Seacrest returns to host America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special for the 20th time. Seacrest will anchor the night’s festivities alongside pop star Rita Ora from Times Square. Actress and model Dayanara Torres will host the countdown in Puerto Rico. Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski also host from the West Coast and Las Vegas, respectively. 

Who is performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025?

Today: @RyanSeacrest&#39;s birthday 🎂
Next week: #RockinEve 🎉

Wrap up the year with us this New Year&#39;s Eve by tuning in to Dick Clark&#39;s New Year&#39;s Rockin&#39; Eve with Ryan Seacrest at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/UVKEfgCm26

&mdash; New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) December 24, 2024

As usual, the New Year’s Eve broadcast is stacked with musical performances. The Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, TLC, and Natasha Bedingfield will hit the stage at various points.

Other performers include Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton, Dasha, DJ Cassidy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Luis Fonsi, and T-Pain.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
