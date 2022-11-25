England vs USA live stream: how to watch the game for free

England vs USA kicks off later today and England will be keen to build upon their highly successful victory over Iran earlier this week. If you’ve been checking out how to watch World Cup 2022 online lately, we’re here to help you understand how you can watch this pivotal game online. Even better, there’s one way in which you can do so for free. Here’s how to watch the England vs USA live stream for free.

How to watch England vs USA in the U.S.

England vs USA is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and one of the best ways to access it if you don’t already have a subscription is to use FuboTV. The live streaming service focuses primarily on sports and live TV so it’s the ideal home for soccer fans. Best of all, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial right now and gain access to everything it has to offer for one week. That one week gives you access to England vs USA but it also provides you with access to the next seven days worth of group games which is great news for World Cup fans. It’s a great value way to enjoy everything the tournament has to offer for the next seven days.

Another option is that you can watch the World Cup on Hulu + Live TV. The service has the entire World Cup on it right up until the final. It also offers a huge library of TV shows, movies, and original content. When you sign up for Hulu + Live TV, you also get Disney Plus and ESPN+ access included. The whole thing costs $70 per month so it isn’t the cheapest way to watch the World Cup but it is comprehensive. You get access to over 75 live TV channels and plenty of streaming options too. One of the best live TV streaming services, Hulu also offers up to 12 different sports channels.

A final option for enjoying England vs USA is to watch via Sling TV. All you have to do is sign up for Sling Blue which is another one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling Blue is currently available at 50% off for your first month. That means you can stream the entire World Cup for just $20 and that includes the final on December 18. If you’re keen to watch the full tournament and not just today’s game, this is the best deal plus you won’t have to worry about signing up for anything else during this month.

