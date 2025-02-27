 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Florida State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Hannah Hidalgo stands on the court for Notre Dame.
Hameltion / Wiki Commons

It’s a battle of the nation’s top scorers as Ta’Niya Latson and the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles (22-6) battle Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-3). Latson and Hidalgo average 26.2 and 24.7 points per game, respectively. This will be the only regular-season matchup between the Seminoles and the Irish.

The Seminoles are playing their best basketball of the season, having won three straight. With Latson lighting up the scoreboard, Florida State is a team that could be dangerous come March. On the other sideline, the Irish lost to NC State in double overtime this past weekend. It was Notre Dame’s first loss since November 30. The loss might be a blessing in disguise.

Thursday’s game could be a preview of an ACC Tournament semifinal matchup. Find out how to watch the game featuring the Seminoles and Fighting Irish, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. For more coverage, check out our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness.

How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Tip-off between Florida State and Notre Dame is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Notre Dame will host the game inside Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. ACC Network will air the game, which you can stream on WatchESPN. Use your TV provider login for access.

Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy college basketball with a subscription to . With Sling TV, customers can watch sports, news, and entertainment from their favorite channels. The best part is that Sling does not require a pricey cable package.

Sling TV‘s plans include Orange for $45 per month, Blue for $51 per month, and Orange + Blue for $66 per month. ACC Network is located within the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month, so make sure to attach that to your plan. Also, Sling offers a 50% discount for the first month.

How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re from the U.S. and happen to be traveling abroad during the game, there are still ways to watch the game. Pairing a VPN service with your internet connection is the ideal situation. VPNs add additional layers of security and privacy to your connection. Choose a U.S.-based server to “trick” your connection into thinking you’re in the States. That should alleviate broadcast restrictions. Sign up for our top pick, NordVPN, and see what all the hype is about.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
UConn v. St. John’s: How to watch, results, and highlights
Danny Hurley holds his arms out and smiles.

What's better than a Big East showdown at the Mecca? Liam McNeeley and the UConn Huskies (18-8) head to the Garden to play RJ Luis Jr. and the No. 10 St. John's Red Storm (23-4). These two rivals squared off a few weeks ago at Gampel Pavilion. Luis scored 21 points, and his running mate, Kadary Richmond, scored 13 in St. John's impressive 68-62 victory.
UConn is the two-time defending national champions, but they haven't played up to that level all season. McNeely is one of the most talented freshmen in the country. However, the lack of leadership at the point guard position is jarring and could lead to an early exit for the Huskies from the tournament. Meanwhile, it's been a magical year for Rick Pitino at St. John's. The Hall of Fame coach will have the Red Storm in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018–19.
UConn is running out of chances to improve its resume, while St. John's has its eyes set on a top-four seed. Find out how to watch a live stream of the Big East matchup below, and for more coverage, read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide.

Results and highlights: St. John's 89 - UConn 75
UConn Huskies vs. No. 10 St. John's Red Storm | FOX College Hoops
How to watch UConn v. St. John's
https://twitter.com/StJohnsBBall/status/1893046745858269590

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: How to watch, results, and highlights
View of Etihad Stadium outside the stadium.

Two of the best teams in the Premier League meet on Sunday as Manchester City hosts Liverpool. Since 2017, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the only two teams to win the Premier League, with City winning six titles (2017-2019, 2020-2024) and the Reds winning one (2019-2020). This year should be no different, as Liverpool sits atop the standings with 61 points.
It's been a rough week for City, as Pep Guardiola's club lost to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Erling Haaland is facing injury doubt heading into Sunday's match against Liverpool. Despite the struggles, City can potentially move into third place with a win. For Liverpool, the Reds are coming off a draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool holds an eight-point lead over second-place Arsenal.

Whenever Manchester and Liverpool play, the match always provides plenty of fireworks. Find out how to watch the game between Manchester City and Liverpool, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide for more soccer coverage.
Results and highlights: Liverpool 2 - Manchester City 0
Manchester City v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/23/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1893337455429894160

How to watch, results, and highlights: Iowa State vs. Houston
Fans watch Houston basketball from the stands.

While the SEC gets most of the attention, the Big 12 has a strong argument for the second-best conference in the country. Saturday pits two of the conference's top teams against each other. Keshon Gilbert and the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (21-5) travel to Texas to play LJ Cryer and the No. 5 Houston Cougars (22-4). This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams.
Last month, the Cyclones lost three consecutive games, including one that involved a miraculous half-court shot. Since February 8, Iowa State has won four straight, including a 79-65 win over Colorado earlier this week. Houston has been one of the top college basketball programs over the last five years. Had their best player not been injured last year, the Cougars could have gone to the Final Four. Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are determined to make their second Final Four in five seasons.
Both teams are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. However, each team could use another Quad 1 win to strengthen their resume. Find out how to watch the game between Iowa State and Houston. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more February coverage.

Results and highlights: Houston 68 - Iowa State 59
TOP 10 MATCHUP ? Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars | Full Game Highlights | ESPN CBB
How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston
PREVIEW – Coach Kelvin Sampson vs #8/8 Iowa State (Feb. 20, 2025)

