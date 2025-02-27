Florida State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame from abroad with a VPN

It’s a battle of the nation’s top scorers as Ta’Niya Latson and the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles (22-6) battle Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-3). Latson and Hidalgo average 26.2 and 24.7 points per game, respectively. This will be the only regular-season matchup between the Seminoles and the Irish.

The Seminoles are playing their best basketball of the season, having won three straight. With Latson lighting up the scoreboard, Florida State is a team that could be dangerous come March. On the other sideline, the Irish lost to NC State in double overtime this past weekend. It was Notre Dame’s first loss since November 30. The loss might be a blessing in disguise.

Thursday’s game could be a preview of an ACC Tournament semifinal matchup. Find out how to watch the game featuring the Seminoles and Fighting Irish, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. For more coverage, check out our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness.

How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Tip-off between Florida State and Notre Dame is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Notre Dame will host the game inside Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. ACC Network will air the game, which you can stream on WatchESPN. Use your TV provider login for access.

Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV

Enjoy college basketball with a subscription to . With Sling TV, customers can watch sports, news, and entertainment from their favorite channels. The best part is that Sling does not require a pricey cable package.

Sling TV‘s plans include Orange for $45 per month, Blue for $51 per month, and Orange + Blue for $66 per month. ACC Network is located within the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month, so make sure to attach that to your plan. Also, Sling offers a 50% discount for the first month.

How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame from abroad with a VPN

If you’re from the U.S. and happen to be traveling abroad during the game, there are still ways to watch the game. Pairing a VPN service with your internet connection is the ideal situation. VPNs add additional layers of security and privacy to your connection. Choose a U.S.-based server to “trick” your connection into thinking you’re in the States. That should alleviate broadcast restrictions. Sign up for our top pick, NordVPN, and see what all the hype is about.