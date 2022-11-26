France vs Denmark live stream: Watch the game for free

France and Denmark face off today at 11 a.m. ET as the Group Stage of the World Cup continues. The teams are playing as part of Group D, with France coming off a 4-1 victory over Australia in its last game and Denmark having drew their match against Tunisia 0-0. Although France is favored to win, it lost both of their Nations League games against Denmark this year. You’ve got a few options if you want to watch World Cup 2022 games online, so if you’re in the U.S., here’s what you need to catch the France vs Denmark live stream online today.

How to watch France vs Denmark in the U.S.

You need Fox Sports to watch the World Cup 2022 online in the U.S., and a few of the best live TV streaming services include it. One of them is FuboTV, and if you’re looking to watch France vs Denmark free, you’re in luck. New subscribers can take advantage of the FuboTV free trial to get one week of viewing without paying, although after the trial period is up, pricing for FuboTV starts at $70. If you’re not specifically looking to watch the World Cup for free (for one week, anyway), then you might be better off signing up for Hulu + Live TV.

For the same price as Fubo TV ($70 per month), Hulu + Live TV is a great package for cord-cutters looking to get into streaming, and it includes Fox Sports in its lineup of more than 75 live TV channels. That means you can watch France vs Denmark live stream with Hulu + Live TV, but you get more than just live sports, news, and entertainment. This bundle also gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, giving you a boatload of streaming content. And with ESPN+, you can also watch UFC fights and more online, making it an even sweeter prospect for sports fans looking to cut the cord.

If $70 per month is still a bit more than you’re willing to pay to watch the World Cup online, then Sling TV is another alternative. Sling TV is a more pared-down live TV streaming service with fewer channels than FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV, but at $40 per month for the Sling Blue plan (the one you’ll need if you plan to watch the France vs. Denmark live stream), it’s a more economical option if you don’t want to pay for channels you’ll never watch. Sling is also offering new subscribers a 50% discount on their first month, letting you watch the World Cup live stream for $20 right now.

