In the mood for enjoying some classic comfort TV? Friends is one of the best ways to kick back and relax with some typically 90s comedy. One of the most successful comedy shows of all time, here’s how to watch Friends online.

Created By : David Crane and Meta Kauffman

: David Crane and Meta Kauffman Cast : Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer

: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Number of Seasons: 10

Best way to watch Friends online in the U.S.

If you want to watch Friends online, the best way to do so is by signing up for HBO Max. The service only launched in 2020 but since then, its catalog has expanded to include a ton of great content including every episode of Friends. Movies like King Richard, Nightmare Alley, Dune, and The Batman are all available on the service, alongside TV shows such as Barry, Peacemaker, And Just Like That, and — of course — Friends.

All 10 seasons are available to watch in HD on HBO Max, including the recent Friends Reunion show.

There’s no free trial for HBO Max but there are two different plans. Users can choose to sign up for the ad-supported model for $10 per month or $100 per year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the ad-free package for $15 per month or $150 per year, and be able to download shows to watch offline. The ad-free plan also offers some shows in 4K but this does not include Friends, which is only available in HD.

Signup Now

Other ways to watch Friends online in the U.S.

Friends is most easily watched by signing up to HBO Max but there are other options. It’s possible to stream all 10 seasons through DirecTV. Alternatively, two seasons are available through Spectrum On Demand while one season is accessible via TBS.

If you would prefer to buy or rent copies of Friends, there are even more options. It’s possible to do so via Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Store, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. In all cases, Friends can be solely watched in HD resolution with no 4K option. When buying or renting, users can also choose to watch individual episodes rather than commit to all ten seasons.

How to watch Friends from anywhere in the world

If you’re someone that regularly travels to other countries, you may have noticed issues accessing your online accounts due to being located away from home. When it comes to streaming, HBO Max isn’t available everywhere in the world so it may be difficult to watch Friends when traveling.

The best way to circumvent this is to use one of the best VPNs. Such services mean that you can connect to a U.S. server while traveling abroad fooling the streaming service into thinking you’re back home and watching it. Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN. It offers fast speeds, a reliable connection, and works well with streaming services so you can easily watch HBO Max and all your favorites, even if you’re traveling abroad at the time.

Editors' Recommendations