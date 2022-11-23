Germany vs Japan live stream: watch the World Cup for free

Germany kicks off its World Cup campaign later today and if you’re looking to watch Germany vs Japan online for free, we know the best option for you. For anyone looking at how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got some great ideas. The best method means that you can watch Germany vs Japan for free online and legally, but we also have other ways in which you can watch the whole tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the free Germany vs Japan live stream.

How to watch Germany vs Japan in the U.S.

The World Cup and all its matches are being shown on Fox Sports 1. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you know what to do, but what if you don’t? The best solution is to use fuboTV. fuboTV is a live streaming service that focuses on offering plenty of sport and live TV so, of course, it offers Fox Sports 1. Even better, there’s a fuboTV free trial that gives you a week’s worth of access to the service so you can see Germany vs Japan entirely for free. Thanks to it lasting a full seven days, you can also catch up on other group stage games. However, it won’t cover you for the full World Cup.

If seeing the whole World Cup is your aim, you can also watch Germany vs Japan when you use Hulu + Live TV. One of the best live TV streaming services out there, Hulu has all the World Cup matches. It also has an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. By signing up to Hulu + Live TV, you also gain access to Disney Plus and ESPN+, so there really is a plethora of content out there to catch up on. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so it’s not the cheapest way to watch the World Cup but it’s comprehensive. Besides the tournament, you get access to over 75 live TV channels which includes 12 sports channels, so there’s something for every sporting taste.

Another great way to watch Germany vs Japan online is to sign up to Sling TV. A great live streaming service, Sling Blue is available at the moment for 50% off for the first month. That means you pay just $20 for access to dozens of TV stations including Fox Sports 1. As it lasts for the whole month, you also have access to the entire World Cup so you can watch from the group stages right through to the World Cup final on December 18. It’s the perfect solution for anyone keen to watch the whole tournament without spending a lot.

