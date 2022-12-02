If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Ghana vs Uruguay live stream, you’ve come to the right place. These two teams are playing in the final Group H flight at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, in a highly anticipated rematch following their controversial meeting at the 2010 World Cup where Luis Suarez thwarted with an illegal handball what would have been the first advancement past the Group Stage for an African team, only for Ghana to then miss the resulting penalty kick and lose to Uruguay in the shoot-off. If you’re planning to watch Ghana vs Uruguay to see how this dramatic matchup unfolds, here are the best live TV streaming services that will let you do it.

How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay in the U.S.

You’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022 games this year in the U.S., and if a free Ghana vs Uruguay live stream is what you’re after, the FuboTV free trial is the only legal way. FuboTV is one of few streaming services that still offers a free trial, and for one week, new subscribers can watch free World Cup streams. After the trial period, however, the standard 100+ channel FuboTV plan costs $70 per month if you don’t cancel before the trial is up.

If you don’t care about a free trial, another option to watch Ghana vs Uruguay is Hulu with Live TV. This streaming bundle gives you more than just 75+ live TV channels: Hulu with Live TV also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, giving you a lot of extra live and on-demand entertainment along with live TV programming. ESPN+ is a great boon for sports fans, especially those who love MMA, as it’s the only way to watch live UFC pay-per-views in the U.S.

A cheaper option worth mentioning, and one that includes Fox Sports, is Sling TV. Sling has two plans, with Sling Blue being the package that will let you watch Ghana vs Uruguay and other World Cup streams online. It offers 40+ channels and normally costs $40 per month, but for a limited time, new subscribers can get their first month for just $20 after a 50% discount.

