Haney vs Lomachenko live stream: Watch the boxing match from anywhere

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko square off in a promotional poster.

Ready for some title fight boxing? Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko is tonight, Saturday, May 20. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

The story of the fight: The current champion defending against the former champion. Haney has all the belts right now, and Lomachenko used to be the near-unified champion. The lightweight belts have passed through a few hands between Lomachenko and Haney. Lomachenko gathered several belts over his carrier, then lost the IBF World Light, WBA Super World Light and WBO World Light belts to Teofimo Lopez in a unanimous decision loss in 2020. Lopez then lost the belts to George Kambosos Jr in a split decision loss in 2021. Kambosos Jr then lost the belts to Haney in a 2022 unanimous decision that unified all four belts. Haney has since defended his unified champion status in a rematch with Kambosos Jr. Now Lomachenko hopes to reclaim his lost belts and finally become the unified champion.

Tonight’s boxing event is an ESPN+ PPV. The main PPV event starts at 10 p.m. ET, with the bell for Haney vs Lomachenko likely ringing around midnight. Early prelims, which are free for ESPN+ subscribers, start at 6 p.m. ET, and the undercard, on the regular ESPN cable channel, starts at 8 p.m. All in all the event will have nine total boxing matches. Here’s how to watch Haney vs Lomachenko from anywhere in the world.

Haney vs Lomachenko undercard

  • Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, unified lightweight championship
  • Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremia Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Junto Nakatani vs Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, WBO junior bantamweight title
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Amari Jones vs Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN Plus on black background.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko is an ESPN+ PPV event. That means you’ll need to buy both an ESPN+ subscription and the PPV. The PPV is $60, and there’s no way to get a discount. We suggest getting a group of friends together to split the bill. If you already have an ESPN+ account, then the PPV ticket is all you need. If you don’t have ESPN+, you’ll need to get a subscription. Unfortunately, there is no ESPN+ free trial. The cheapest option is buying one month for $10. However, if you’re interested in Disney+ or Hulu as well, you can combine all three of those memberships together in the Disney Bundle and only pay $13 per month. It will end up saving you a lot of money if you’re interested in even two of those streaming sites.

How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko live stream from abroad on NordVPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re in a part of the world that doesn’t have ESPN+, getting the fight might seem difficult. Watching American sports from abroad is always tricky. Fortunately there’s an easy solution that lets you completely ignore convoluted foreign streaming sites. If you use one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can simply connect to a U.S. server and pretend that you’re in the States. Your internet and ESPN+ won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $4 per month.

