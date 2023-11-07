 Skip to main content
How to watch Heroes on the Hudson boxing: Jamel Herring vs. Nick Molina

Noah McGraw
By
Jamel Herring and Nick Molina on a promotional poster.
DiBella Boxing

Boxing fans are getting a rare Tuesday treat tonight, in the form of a unique event hosted by DiBella Entertainment. Heroes on the Hudson is an event of amateur and professional boxing matches featuring former military personnel and emergency workers. The night is going to be capped off by four professional boxing matches. The main event is Jamel Herring, a military veteran himself, coming out of retirement to face Nick Molina.

Jamel Herring (23-4, 11 KOs) picked an undefeated prospect, Nick Molina (13-0, 5 KOs), as his return bout. Herring retired after his May 2022 loss to Jamaine Ortiz, but he’s decided he’s not done with the sweet science. Handing an undefeated prospect his first loss would mark an explosive return. On the other hand, if Molina defeats a former world champion he’ll elevate his name in the rankings and get one step closer to a shot at a belt.

The Heroes on the Hudson event, featuring Jamel Herring vs. Nick Molina, will start streaming on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET, according to the company’s press release. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing tonight.

Heroes on the Hudson undercard

  • Miyo Yoshida vs. Shurretta Metcalf, 10×2 rounds, vacant women’s IBF Inter-Continental Bantamweight Championship
  • Mikiah Kreps vs. Isis Vargas Perez, 8×2 rounds, women’s super bantamweight
  • Roney Hines vs. Jonathan Gruber, 6 rounds, heavyweights

How to watch Heroes on the Hudson live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

DAZN is the exclusive streamer for this fight, so you’ll need a subscription in order to watch. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, but there are a few different subscription options to choose from. They all get you full access to this card and any other stream on DAZN, but the payment plans are different. If you pay per month DAZN costs $25. You can also pay for a full year for $225, or commit to a year and pay in $20 per month increments. DAZN hosts more boxing matches than any other channel or streamer currently, so you’ll get your money’s worth no matter which plan you pick.

How to watch Heroes on the Hudson live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re in a part of the world that doesn’t get access to DAZN, you’ll just need to add one step to your stream: Get a VPN. With one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can simply connect to a server in the U.S. and stream it like you’re right in Manhattan. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale. As part of Black Friday VPN deals, NordVPN is just under $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

