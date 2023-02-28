 Skip to main content
How to watch Homestead Rescue: Stream the season 10 premiere for free

Noah McGraw
By

Have you ever daydreamed about dropping everything, selling almost all your worldly possessions and living a simple life off the land? It’s a popular fantasy in our world of constant technological bombardment. The fantasy has contributed to the popularity of the reality show Homestead Rescue. The show follows a team of homestead experts who travel around the country helping people improve their off-the-grid homes. Building your own homestead is a lot harder than it sounds, and the Raney family is here to help struggling new homesteaders. Season 10 of the show premieres tonight on the Discovery Channel and sees the family head to the hills of Wyoming. Here are all the ways you can watch Homestead Rescue tonight.

Watch Homestead Rescue on Discovery Plus

HBO Max and Discovery+ app icons.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The simplest way to watch Homestead Rescue is straight through the Discovery Plus app. It may seem ironic to watch a homesteading show through a streaming service, but it is the best option. The app costs $5 per month if you don’t mind watching ads, or $7 per month for an ad-free version. There is even a Discovery Plus free trial if you want to test out the service before dropping any cash. The trial lasts seven days and gets you the ad-free version. You can also buy the Discovery Plus app through your Hulu or Amazon Prime Video subscription as a premium add-on if you want all your streaming services to go through one bill and one app. On both apps it is still $5 or $7 per month.

Watch Homestead Rescue on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you want to watch more than just Homestead Rescue, you can get a full subscription to Sling TV. The app is the streaming alternative to cable and gives you hundreds of live TV channels and on-demand content. Sling TV offers two different subscription packages, Orange and Blue. If you want the Discovery Channel, you’ll need the Blue package. Sling TV Blue is currently only $20 for your first month, a 50% discount off the usual price. It comes with dozens of other channels including Fox News, National Geographic, TLC and more.

Watch Homestead Rescue on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is another one of the best live TV streaming services available today. There are four different FuboTV plans with varying prices and packages. The base plan is called Fubo Pro and includes the Discovery Channel. The plan starts at $75 per month and includes about 145 channels besides Discovery. If you’re not ready to drop that much cash without testing the waters first, you can try the FuboTV free trial. You get seven days of any Fubo TV plan for free. Start your FuboTV free trial now and get tonight’s Homestead Rescue premiere for free.

Watch Homestead Rescue from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you already have one of these subscriptions and are worried about accessing Homestead Rescue from abroad, we have an easy solution: Get a VPN and mask your location through a server in the US. It’s super easy. We think the best VPN is NordVPN. It’s great for streaming, protects your identity and is easy to use. NordVPN is currently 59% off, only $4.19 per month for a two-year plan. If you’re only concerned about watching tonight’s episode, you can test out the service with the NordVPN free trial. Once your free month is over and you’re back in the US, you can reassess whether you need that full two-year plan. We’re betting you will.

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream: Watch the final
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 26, 2023
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

The Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup, draws to a close today with a match-up between Manchester United and Newcastle. Having kicked off at 8:30 AM ET,  and now halftime, the match can be streamed online from the comfort of your living room on just about any device you have nearby, like a television, tablet, phone, or computer. Here's everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream, including whether there's a legal way to watch the action unfold for free.
Watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus

Priced at $10 per month, ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for the Carabao cup along with many other popular leagues such as La Liga. For the price, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing (like the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream later today), and much more. There's also La Liga, the FA Cup, and other tournaments and leagues throughout the year. Extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows add to the value. Even better, sign up for the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and you get access to Disney+ and Hulu too. The downside to all this? There's no ESPN+ free trial anymore, so there's no free Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream.

Read more
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream: Watch Bundesliga now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 26, 2023
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The German soccer league, Bundesliga, is always one of the best soccer leagues to watch with some fantastic teams on display. With Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin ahead, we're counting on seeing a Bayern Munich win but that doesn't mean you don't want to check out the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream. We're on hand to help you understand how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream online, as well as check out how if you can watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free.
Watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for Bundesliga along with many other popular leagues such as La Liga. The best place to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, it costs just $10 per month. For the price, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. There's also La Liga, the FA Cup, and other tournaments and leagues throughout the year. Extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows add to the value. Even better, sign up for the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and you get access to Disney+ and Hulu too. The downside to all this? There's no ESPN+ free trial anymore so there's no way to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free, but we think it's worth the asking fee.

Read more
What time is the Jake Paul fight today? Full event schedule
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
February 26, 2023
watch jake paul vs tommy fury live stream online promotional poster

Jake Paul, the social media star people seem to love to hate, and Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, are squaring off in the ring tonight. The two have been at each other's throats on social media for over a year now, with their fights getting delayed time and again. But it's finally happening. While both fighters are relatively new to the world of professional, ranked boxing, they are both undefeated. Jake Paul has a record of 6-0 with 4 KOs. Tommy Fury has a record of 8-0 with 4 KOs. Their KO-hungry styles combined with their social media invectives are sure to make this an explosive fight.
What Time is the Jake Paul Fight Today?
The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today. The two previously had to cancel a US fight after Fury was barred from entering the United States. Saudi Arabia is neutral ground for them. Because Saudi Arabia is 8 hours ahead of the east coast of the US (and 11 hours ahead of the west coast), the fight is fairly early in the day. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. It's an early lunch game for the east coast and a late Sunday breakfast game for the west coast.

That 2 p.m. ET start time is for the undercard fights. There are a total of four undercard fights. The standout match is Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) vs Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). This is actually a bout for the WBC Cruiserweight Title. If not for the flamboyant feud between Paul and Fury, this would probably be the main focus of the PPV.
How to Watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Live Stream
There seems to be a billion different sports streaming sites these days, and which ones get the big boxing matches is always a toss up. The fight today is a relatively simple one. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream is an ESPN+ exclusive through its Top Rank Pay Per View division. That means there is unfortunately no way to watch it for free. These are your cheapest ways of watching the fight.

Read more