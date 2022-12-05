 Skip to main content
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free

Jennifer Allen
By
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Fifa

Down to the last 16 in the World Cup, Japan vs Croatia could be quite the match with both sides likely to put up quite a fight. If you’re keen to know more about how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’re here to help. We know the best way to watch the matches across various different services. In particular, we’re looking at how to watch the Japan vs Croatia live stream for free, so you won’t have to pay a single cent to watch this vital match.

How to watch Japan vs Croatia in the U.S.

Every World Cup match is being broadcast on Fox Sports so if you already have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck. For everyone else, the next best option is to sign up to fuboTV. A live streaming service, fuboTV primarily focuses on sports and live TV so it’s the ideal place to go for the World Cup. Best of all, there’s a fuboTV free trial. Without costing you a cent, you get seven days access to fuboTV entirely for free. By signing up, you get to watch Japan vs Croatia for free along with any other games that occur during the seven day period. While you might not get to watch the full World Cup this way, being able to watch some of the games entirely for free is fantastic value for money.

Another great option is to sign up to one of the best live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV. It gives you access to the entire World Cup along with 75 live TV channels, 12 different sports channels, and Hulu’s full content library of great movies, TV shows, and original content. There’s also access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ so you get plenty of great entertainment from these two as well. Hulu + Live TV is pricey at $70 per month but you get enough content to keep the whole family happy, as well as keep you up to date on the World Cup.

Alternatively, Sling TV is another great way to watch Japan vs Croatia. Another of the best live TV streaming services, you can sign up to Sling Blue right now for 50% off the first month. That means it costs just $20 while giving you full access to the remaining games of the World Cup, including the final on December 18. With dozens of other TV channels to check out, there’s plenty of variety for that month too making this tremendous value.

