Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce and Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang face off in a heavyweight bout at the Copper Box Arena in London today. Joyce (15-0, 14KOs), already the WBO interim world heavyweight champion, is hoping that a win over Zhang (24-1-1, 19KOs) will set him up for a title fight. Holding the WBO interim heavyweight belt means Joyce is in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk, but Usyk seems to be solely focused on a heavyweight unification fight against Tyson Fury. Zhang’s only loss so far was against Filip Hrgovic. This fight against Joyce will be Zhang’s second chance to prove that he deserves a title shot.

Most people are expecting one of two outcomes to today’s fight. Joyce is inarguably the favorite, and a late round knockout of Zhang is what most people are expecting. On the other hand, Zhang is known to come out strong at the beginning, with 12 of his 19 knockouts happening in the first round. Joyce has expressed concern over the potential of getting caught with a stray punch early on.

The Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang boxing match starts at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang in the US

If you live in the U.S., the easiest way to watch Joe Joyce fight Zhilei Zhang is on ESPN+. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial right now, but the service is cheap and gives you access to a ton of live sports, including all the ESPN Top Rank boxing matches. You can get a subscription to just EPN+ for only $10 per month or $100 per year. If you’re a fan of Disney+ or Hulu, you can bundle all of the services together in the Disney Bundle for only $13 per month, which will save you a ton of money in the long run.

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang in the UK

If you’re in the U.K., the easiest way to watch Joe Joyce fight Zhilei Zhang is on BT Sport. There are several different packages you can choose from. The cheapest one is the basic Sport package, which includes access to BT Sport’s four main channels, tons of football games, Eurosport channels and more. This package currently only costs £1 for your first six months. After that it jumps to £18 per month.

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang from abroad with a VPN

If you live somewhere outside of the U.S. or the U.K. but want to watch the local stream from one of those places, there is a simple solution. Just get a VPN. The best VPNs let you trick your internet into thinking you’re anywhere in the world. Simply download the program, connect to a server in the U.S. or the U.K., then sign up for ESPN+ or BT Sport 1. Right now NordVPN, our recommendation for the best VPN for streaming, is only $6.69 per month when you sign up for the two-year plan.

