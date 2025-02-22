Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama on Sling TV How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

One week after losing to Auburn, No. 4 Alabama (21-5) will have another shot at securing a top-25 victory when they host the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8). These two teams met last month in Lexington. Grant Nelson was the best player on the floor, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 102-97 win over the Wildcats.

Alabama comes into Saturday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak. After falling to Auburn at home, the Crimson Tide were no match for Missouri’s high-flying offense in a 110-98 loss. Kentucky is 5-5 in their last 10 games. That’s a respectable run, considering how tough the SEC is this year. Kentucky will be a tournament team barring an epic collapse.

Recommended Videos

Each team only has five regular-season games remaining before the SEC Tournament. A victory on Saturday will only strengthen the winning team’s resume. Find out how to watch a live stream of Kentucky versus Alabama. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

. @AlabamaMBB vs. Kentucky! 🔥 First 10,000 fans get a white T-shirt ⚪️ Let’s pack Coleman! 🆚 Kentucky

📍 Coleman Coliseum

⏰ 5 PM#RollTide pic.twitter.com/X579uhCT0S — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) February 20, 2025

Tune in to ESPN at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025, to watch the game between Kentucky and Alabama. The Crimson Tide will host the game inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans can also sign in with a TV provider and stream the game through WatchESPN.

Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama on Sling TV

Catch Kentucky versus Alabama and more ESPN games this year on . This is the streaming service college basketball fans should consider purchasing because of its channel lineup and plan customization.

While Sling Orange costs $46 per month and Sling Blue costs $51 per month, both plans come at a 50% discount for the first month. Combine both plans for $66 per month. ESPN is on the Orange Plan, though college basketball fans should consider adding the sports extra package for more basketball-focused channels.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

Not everyone will be at their homes for the game. If you are someone traveling during tonight’s contest, download a VPN, or virtual private network. VPNs trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home by using a US-based server.

In other words, VPNs can alleviate broadcast restrictions and add more security. When determining the best VPNs, our pick is NordVPN. While there is no free trial, a 30-day money-back guarantee is available upon request.