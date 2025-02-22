 Skip to main content
Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Players at Coleman Coliseum play basketball.
Bobby Roberts / Wiki Commons

One week after losing to Auburn, No. 4 Alabama (21-5) will have another shot at securing a top-25 victory when they host the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8). These two teams met last month in Lexington. Grant Nelson was the best player on the floor, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 102-97 win over the Wildcats.

Alabama comes into Saturday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak. After falling to Auburn at home, the Crimson Tide were no match for Missouri’s high-flying offense in a 110-98 loss. Kentucky is 5-5 in their last 10 games. That’s a respectable run, considering how tough the SEC is this year. Kentucky will be a tournament team barring an epic collapse.

Each team only has five regular-season games remaining before the SEC Tournament. A victory on Saturday will only strengthen the winning team’s resume. Find out how to watch a live stream of Kentucky versus Alabama. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

. @AlabamaMBB vs. Kentucky! 🔥 First 10,000 fans get a white T-shirt ⚪️ Let’s pack Coleman!

🆚 Kentucky
📍 Coleman Coliseum
⏰ 5 PM#RollTide pic.twitter.com/X579uhCT0S

&mdash; Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) February 20, 2025

Tune in to ESPN at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025, to watch the game between Kentucky and Alabama. The Crimson Tide will host the game inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans can also sign in with a TV provider and stream the game through WatchESPN.

Kentucky vs. Alabama

Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch Kentucky versus Alabama and more ESPN games this year on . This is the streaming service college basketball fans should consider purchasing because of its channel lineup and plan customization.

While Sling Orange costs $46 per month and Sling Blue costs $51 per month, both plans come at a 50% discount for the first month. Combine both plans for $66 per month. ESPN is on the Orange Plan, though college basketball fans should consider adding the sports extra package for more basketball-focused channels.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Not everyone will be at their homes for the game. If you are someone traveling during tonight’s contest, download a VPN, or virtual private network. VPNs trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home by using a US-based server.

In other words, VPNs can alleviate broadcast restrictions and add more security. When determining the best VPNs, our pick is NordVPN. While there is no free trial, a 30-day money-back guarantee is available upon request.

Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch, results, and highlights
Michigan State basketball court from an aerial view.

Two of the Big Ten's best teams face off on Tuesday night. Braden Smith and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) take on Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night. After hot starts, both teams have dropped recent games. Purdue enters Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wisconsin. Michigan State has lost three of their last five but picked up a crucial victory over Illinois this past Saturday.
After the departure of Zach Edey, Purdue had major questions in their frontcourt. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been better than advertised, as the junior forward leads the Boilermakers in points (19.4) and rebounds (6.3). Plus, Smith's veteran presence in the backcourt will pay dividends in March. It's a true team effort for Tom Izzo's Spartans, with five scorers between eight and 14 points per game. The x-factor is freshman Jase Richardson, who has scored over 10 points in three straight games, including a 29-point outburst in the win over Oregon.
With the regular season winding down, this game will go a long way when determining seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. Find out how to watch the game below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more information.

Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Purdue 66
Purdue vs. Michigan State | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/18/25 | NBC Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch
Tom Izzo on getting most wins in Big Ten conference play: 'I'd trade it all for a banner'

Read more
Duke vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, results and highlights
Hannah Hidalgo stands on the court for Notre Dame.

It's a battle of ACC rivals on Monday night as the Duke Blue Devils (20-5) travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2). It will be the lone regular season matchup for these two teams. However, they could square off at next month's ACC Tournament. Notre Dame enters the game first in the ACC, while Duke is third.
Notre Dame lost consecutive games on November 29 and 30. The Fighting Irish have won 17 straight games since those losses. Notre Dame is led by Hannah Hidalgo, the sensational sophomore averaging 25.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. If Notre Dame has a deep run this March, it will be on the back of Hidalgo. The Blue Devils don't have the star power of Notre Dame, but Toby Fournier and Ashlon Jackson make for a solid 1-2 punch. Duke has won eight of their last nine, with the lone loss coming at the hands of NC State.
Both teams want to finish the season strong as they head into the final stretch. Find out how to watch the game between Duke and Notre Dame, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Notre Dame 64 - Duke 49
Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame
https://twitter.com/ndwbb/status/1891257566086275440

Read more
Duke vs. Virginia: How to watch, highlights and results
Aerial view of Virginia basketball arena.

It's always a big game when Duke comes to town, and on Monday night, they'll be in Charlottesville to play the Virginia Cavaliers. Duke (22-3) is first in the ACC and making its claim to be one of the nation's best teams. Virginia (13-12) is ninth in the ACC and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament. This will be the only regular-season matchup between Duke and Virginia.
Duke's Cooper Flagg is one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year. Flagg leads Duke in points (19.8), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.0), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.2). Duke has a shot to win their first National Championship since 2014-2015. For the Cavaliers, it's been a season to forget. The struggles were expected after Tony Bennett abruptly resigned weeks before opening night.
Can Virginia pull off the upset in front of their home crowd? Find out how to watch Duke versus Virginia, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: Duke 80 - Virginia 62
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia
Stanford vs. Duke Condensed Game | 2024-25 ACC Men's Basketball

Read more