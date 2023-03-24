The LA Lakers face off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Streaming live basketball can get tricky because of local blackout rules. Basically, if you live in the area of Chicago or LA, you can get the game on most of the best live TV streaming services without any extra hoops. If you live outside of those areas, you’ll have to get a regular subscription and an NBA League Pass. Check out your options below.

Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has access to NBC Sports Chicago with the Pro and Elite plans, but you have to be in the local Chicago area. If you aren’t, you’ll need to add the NBA League Pass. Thankfully, there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial, so you won’t have to pay the usual fee of $70 per month for this particular game. You will have to pay the $15 to add NBA League Pass though. FuboTV offers 145 channels in the base plane, so you’ll find something to love after the game is over.

Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on YouTube TV

Like FuboTV, if you live in the Chicago area you can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago through YouTube TV without any extras. Better yet, there is a YouTube TV free trial that will give you access to over 100 channels for two weeks absolutely free. If you don’t live in Chicago, you’ll need to add NBA League Pass, which costs $15 per month. You can also sign up for the service through YouTube without getting a full YouTube TV subscription, but why bother since the first two weeks are free?

Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer any local channels broadcasting the Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers game, so you’ll need to buy the NBA League Pass add-on. That requires you to buy the Sling Orange or Blue package as well. All together you’ll be spending $20 for your first month of the basic Sling package (it will go up to $40 next month) and a $15 NBA League Pass. Unfortunately there isn’t a Sling TV free trial right now.

Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu does have NBC Sports Chicago in its base plan, but if the Bulls vs. Lakers game is out-of-market for you, you won’t be able to watch it on Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV does offer more nationally broadcast NBA games than any other live TV streaming service, just not this one, unfortunately. It costs $70 per month, and there is no Hulu with Live TV free trial.

Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching NBA games in the U.S. is complicated enough, what with all local blackouts. Watching it from another country is even worse. Thankfully there’s an easy way for your internet to permanently think it’s in the United States. Just grab one of the best VPN for streaming and connect to a server in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN since it’s the overall best VPN out there. Right now you can get a two-year plan for the equivalent of $6 per month thanks to a 63% off discount they have going.

