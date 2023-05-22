The NBA Conference Finals have been one-sided so far. The Denver Nuggets have won the first three games in the series, even overcoming the Lakers’ homefield advantage in Game 3 on Saturday night. It’s a similar story as the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Miami Heat have a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Lakers have one more chance to fend off the Nuggets at home with Game 4 tonight. Will the Lakers rally to extend the series? Or will the Nuggets make the 2023 NBA West Finals a shutout?

Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, May 22, on ESPN. If you only have ESPN+, which broadcast the first game of this series, you’ll need to get one of the best live TV streaming services to get the regular ESPN cable channel. Here are all your options for streaming the game online, including some that are completely free if you take advantage of a trial period.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on FuboTV

One of the ways to watch tonight’s Lakers vs Nuggets game for free is through one of the best live TV streaming services that has a free trial. Allow us to introduce FuboTV. The FuboTV free trial gets you one week of the service completely free. That’s enough time to watch tonight’s game and possibly up to the end of both the Lakers vs Nuggets series and Celtics vs Heat series, if those series end before Game 7. That’s because FuboTV has hundreds of channels, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. After your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $75 per month for 152 channels on the base plan.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great way to watch tonight’s game completely free. That’s because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you ten full days of the service at no cost. That’s enough time to watch the rest of the NBA West and NBA East Finals for free. After your free trial is over, the service costs $73 per month for over 100 channels. As an added sign-on bonus, your first three months of YouTube TV will be only $65 each.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is another great option for cord cutters. One of the best features of Sling TV is the ability to choose between two different packages of channels. One is focused more on sports, the other on entertainment. This makes it easier to save money, since you’re only paying for channels you’ll actually watch. ESPN3 is included on Sling TV Orange, normally $40 per month. There is no Sling TV free trial, but you will get your first month for only $30.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another way to get ESPN. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can save some money if you take advantage of the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with Live TV all together for $70 per month. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar, this deal is for you. You’re obviously a fan of ESPN, so getting ESPN+ as part of this bundle is a nice bonus.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, streaming American sports might be difficult. Thankfully there’s a simple solution. If you get one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a U.S. service and mimic a U.S. internet connection. Your internet won’t know the difference. After that, just sign up for one of the services above and get watching. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN service overall.

