 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4: How to watch the NBA playoffs for free

Noah McGraw
By

The NBA Conference Finals have been one-sided so far. The Denver Nuggets have won the first three games in the series, even overcoming the Lakers’ homefield advantage in Game 3 on Saturday night. It’s a similar story as the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Miami Heat have a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Lakers have one more chance to fend off the Nuggets at home with Game 4 tonight. Will the Lakers rally to extend the series? Or will the Nuggets make the 2023 NBA West Finals a shutout?

Lakers vs Nuggets Game 4 is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, May 22, on ESPN. If you only have ESPN+, which broadcast the first game of this series, you’ll need to get one of the best live TV streaming services to get the regular ESPN cable channel. Here are all your options for streaming the game online, including some that are completely free if you take advantage of a trial period.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the ways to watch tonight’s Lakers vs Nuggets game for free is through one of the best live TV streaming services that has a free trial. Allow us to introduce FuboTV. The FuboTV free trial gets you one week of the service completely free. That’s enough time to watch tonight’s game and possibly up to the end of both the Lakers vs Nuggets series and Celtics vs Heat series, if those series end before Game 7. That’s because FuboTV has hundreds of channels, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. After your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $75 per month for 152 channels on the base plan.

Related

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV clock.

YouTube TV is another great way to watch tonight’s game completely free. That’s because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you ten full days of the service at no cost. That’s enough time to watch the rest of the NBA West and NBA East Finals for free. After your free trial is over, the service costs $73 per month for over 100 channels. As an added sign-on bonus, your first three months of YouTube TV will be only $65 each.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Sling TV

The Sling TV logo against a black background.

Sling TV is another great option for cord cutters. One of the best features of Sling TV is the ability to choose between two different packages of channels. One is focused more on sports, the other on entertainment. This makes it easier to save money, since you’re only paying for channels you’ll actually watch. ESPN3 is included on Sling TV Orange, normally $40 per month. There is no Sling TV free trial, but you will get your first month for only $30.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another way to get ESPN. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can save some money if you take advantage of the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with Live TV all together for $70 per month. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar, this deal is for you. You’re obviously a fan of ESPN, so getting ESPN+ as part of this bundle is a nice bonus.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, streaming American sports might be difficult. Thankfully there’s a simple solution. If you get one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a U.S. service and mimic a U.S. internet connection. Your internet won’t know the difference. After that, just sign up for one of the services above and get watching. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN service overall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Haney vs Lomachenko live stream: Watch the boxing match from anywhere
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko square off in a promotional poster.

Ready for some title fight boxing? Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko is tonight, Saturday, May 20. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

The story of the fight: The current champion defending against the former champion. Haney has all the belts right now, and Lomachenko used to be the near-unified champion. The lightweight belts have passed through a few hands between Lomachenko and Haney. Lomachenko gathered several belts over his carrier, then lost the IBF World Light, WBA Super World Light and WBO World Light belts to Teofimo Lopez in a unanimous decision loss in 2020. Lopez then lost the belts to George Kambosos Jr in a split decision loss in 2021. Kambosos Jr then lost the belts to Haney in a 2022 unanimous decision that unified all four belts. Haney has since defended his unified champion status in a rematch with Kambosos Jr. Now Lomachenko hopes to reclaim his lost belts and finally become the unified champion.

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horses run at the Preakness Stakes.

The second leg of Triple Crown heads to Baltimore, Maryland, for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby on the third Saturday in May. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness features a smaller field (eight horses compared to the Derby's 20) running a shorter distance (1.19 miles as opposed to the 1.25 miles at the Derby). The horse to watch is Mage, who opened as the morning line favorite at 8-5 odds. Mage pulled off a magical win at the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 morning line favorite. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018's Justify to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year.

Read more
Netflix free trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

Netflix is the godfather of streaming. It basically started the entire movie streaming concept and reinvented it when it launched its first original program, House of Cards. The streaming market is a bit more crowded now, but Netflix still has some unbeatable programming. Netflix prices have risen over the last few years, and there are some hints that it might keep rising. If you're thinking about joining or rejoining the streaming giant, but aren't quite sure, you're probably looking for a free trial. We've collected all the information you need to know on how to save some money with a new Netflix account.
Is there a Netflix free trial?

Just as there's no Disney Plus free trial, you're out of luck if you're hoping to find a Netflix free trial on offer right now. There was a 30-day free trial in the past but Netflix scuttled it a couple of years ago, and we don't anticipate it coming back any time soon. Unlike some other streaming services (the excellent 30-day Hulu free trial comes to mind), Netflix doesn't appear to feel obliged to run free-trial offers. That's a tough break for the "try before you buy" crowd, but the sad truth is that, like Disney+, Netflix has a pretty captive audience and doesn't really need to do much to entice people to sign up. The good news is that Netflix has flexible plans, allowing you to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time with no punitive fees. There are no contracts or commitments to worry about if you decide the service isn't for you, or just want to take a break for awhile.

Read more