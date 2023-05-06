Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream: How to watch for free

Liverpool, with five straight wins in a row, will host Brentford at Anfield this weekend. Liverpool is ranked fifth in the Premier League, and they’re on track to climb higher — although it will take quite a few goals to surpass Manchester United. Brentford, on the other hand, has two losses and a draw in their last five games, and is hovering at ninth place. Still, fewer than ten goals separate the teams. This should be an exciting match.

Peacock and USA Network are splitting the streaming rights to the Premier League this season. In order to watch the Premier League, you’ll need access to both the USA cable channel and the streaming service Peacock. Liverpool vs. Brentford is being broadcast on USA Network on Saturday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch it for free from anywhere in the world — legally, of course.

Watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream on FuboTV

Our go-to recommendation for watching this weekend’s Premier League matches on USA Network is FuboTV. That’s because there is a FuboTV free trial that will let you watch all of the games this weekend for free. After the weeklong trial is over, you’ll have to pay $65 per month to get access to over 100 channels, including USA Network.

Watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great service for replacing your cable subscription at half the cost. When we say half the cost, we mean it. Sling TV has two different plans, both at $40 per month, that bundle different channels together. This means you only have to pay for the types of channels you’re interested in. To get USA Network you’ll need the Sling TV Blue package. Your first month will be only be $20, thanks to a new subscriber deal. Unfortunately there is no Sling TV free trial.

Watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another great option for cable cord cutters. You’ll get access to over 100 channels for $70 per month. While there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, there are some options for saving money. If you already have the Disney Bundle, or any of the individual channels in the bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), you can wrap those plans up in one massive bundle with Hulu with Live TV.

Watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great option for watching Liverpool vs. Brentford for free. That’s because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you an incredible three weeks of the service for free. That’ll get you all of this weekend’s Premier League matches for free. After your trial is over and you’ve fallen in love with the service, the main subscription will cost you $73 per month and you’ll get access to over 100 channels.

Watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in a country that doesn’t have access to USA and you don’t want to deal with the local streaming sites, we have a simple fix. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., and sign up for one of the above sites like you’re on American soil. Your internet won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN, since it’s the best VPN overall. Right now it’s $6.69 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

