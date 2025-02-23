LSU vs. Kentucky: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky Watch LSU vs. Kentucky on Sling TV How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky from abroad with a VPN

It’s a Sunday showcase in women’s college basketball. Flau’jae Johnson and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (26-2) take on Georgia Amoore and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4). LSU and Kentucky are ranked third and fourth in the SEC. This will be the only matchup in the regular season between the two squads.

Last weekend, LSU stumbled and lost to Texas 65-58. It was the Tigers’ first loss since January 24. Like every Kim Mulkey team, LSU bounced back and defeated Georgia 79-63 earlier this week. Similar to LSU, Kentucky also lost to Texas last week. The Wildcats enter Sunday’s game on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming on Thursday against Missouri.

LSU and Kentucky will make the NCAA Tournament. Both teams still have an outside chance of securing a No. 1 seed. However, that dream will end with a loss on Sunday. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Kentucky, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness is your go-to guide for the rest of the season.

How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky

The SlamU Digital Cover you didn’t know you needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nT1wjlAbZe — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 21, 2025

Tune into LSU versus Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The teams will square off inside Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will air on ESPN, but fans can stream it on WatchESPN. Make sure to use your TV provider for full access

Watch LSU vs. Kentucky on Sling TV

How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky from abroad with a VPN

