LSU vs. Kentucky: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Basketball players on the court at Memorial Coliseum.
PCN02WPS / Wiki Commons

It’s a Sunday showcase in women’s college basketball. Flau’jae Johnson and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (26-2) take on Georgia Amoore and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4). LSU and Kentucky are ranked third and fourth in the SEC. This will be the only matchup in the regular season between the two squads.

Last weekend, LSU stumbled and lost to Texas 65-58. It was the Tigers’ first loss since January 24. Like every Kim Mulkey team, LSU bounced back and defeated Georgia 79-63 earlier this week. Similar to LSU, Kentucky also lost to Texas last week. The Wildcats enter Sunday’s game on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming on Thursday against Missouri.

LSU and Kentucky will make the NCAA Tournament. Both teams still have an outside chance of securing a No. 1 seed. However, that dream will end with a loss on Sunday. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Kentucky, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness is your go-to guide for the rest of the season.

How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky

The SlamU Digital Cover you didn’t know you needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nT1wjlAbZe

&mdash; LSU Women&#39;s Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 21, 2025

Tune into LSU versus Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The teams will square off inside Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will air on ESPN, but fans can stream it on WatchESPN. Make sure to use your TV provider for full access

Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

How to watch, results, and highlights: Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Aerial view of Aston Villa Stadium during the day.

It's a battle between two top-10 squads in the Premier League standings as Aston Villa hosts Chelsea from Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa enters the game with 39 points, while Chelsea sits above the Lions with 43 points. The two teams last played in December, with Chelsea blanking Aston Villa by a score of 3-0.
Aston Villa cannot buy a Premier League win with four draws and one defeat in their last five contests. January 15 was the date of Aston Villa's last Premier League victory. Time is running out for the Lions to make a push into the top five. Meanwhile, Chelsea has to be happy to see a team other than Brighton. The Blues lost consecutive games to Brighton, including last weekend's head-scratching 3-0 defeat. Chelsea has been fading ever since they climbed to second place in the standings back in December.
Learn about how to watch a live stream of the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Aston Villa 2 - Chelsea 1
Aston Villa v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/22/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea- MUST WIN for Villa against out of form Chelsea.

Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The match will air on NBC and Telemundo. NBC's coverage can also be seen on NBC.com. Make sure to log in with your TV provider for access.

Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans sit at the Crisler Center in Michigan.

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament.
The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State's defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night's game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday's 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Michigan 62
No. 14 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Highlights | FOX College Hoops
How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
https://twitter.com/umichbball/status/1892643405400031469

Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights
A woman takes a shot in a basketball game.

The end of the regular season is winding down in the Big Ten conference. With only a few games remaining, several teams are jockeying for position before the Big Ten Tournament. One game features Julia Ayrault and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6) and JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans (23-2). Both teams are coming off a recent game against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA.
Michigan State almost pulled off a huge upset against UCLA with Lauren Betts. The Spartans led the Bruins 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA outscored Michigan State 22-14 to win 75-69. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans handed UCLA their first loss last week by a score of 71-60. The Trojans followed that up with a close 69-64 victory over Washington.
USC is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan State sits in sixth place. Can the Spartans pull off the upset? Find out how to watch the game between Michigan State and USC below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness 2025 guide for more information.

Results and highlights: USC 83 - Michigan State 75
Michigan State at USC | HIGHLIGHTS | Big Ten Women's Basketball | 02/19/2025
Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch
https://twitter.com/MSU_WBasketball/status/1891560919030808940

