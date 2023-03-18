Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream: How to watch online

The first time Manchester City and Burnley met in the FA Cup was in 1931. The United States was in The Great Depression and Duke Ellington was on the radio. Burnley won. Times have changed though, and Manchester City has won the last five FA Cup games against Burnley. They’re looking to continue that trend as the FA Cup Quarterfinals kick off this weekend.

Start brewing that coffee, East Coasters. Manchester City vs. Burnley starts at 7:45 a.m. ET today, March 18. There is only one way to watch it in the U.S.: ESPN+. Here’s how to save some money on a subscription.

Watch the Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to stream the FA Cup this year. Unfortunately, there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial, so you’ll have to drop some cash to see the Manchester City vs. Burnley match. Fortunately, it won’t be that much, and there are some ways you can save a little. The base ESPN+ price is $10 per month, or $100 for a full year. However, if you are at all interested in Disney+ or Hulu, you can opt for the Disney Bundle and save a ton on all three. The Disney Bundle gives you access to all of these services for only $12 per month.

Watch the Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream from abroad with a VPN

The FA Cup is being broadcast on different services across the world. In fact, the U.S. is the only country broadcasting it through ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber but you’re outside the U.S. right now, here’s how you can get the FA Cup: Use a VPN to trick your internet into thinking you’re on American soil. It’s simple and cheap. Right now NordVPN, the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall, is 59% off when you buy a two-year plan. It comes out to $6.69 per month. Just sign up, pick a server in the U.S., and watch Manchester City vs. Burnley on ESPN+.

