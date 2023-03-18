 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream: How to watch online

Noah McGraw
By

The first time Manchester City and Burnley met in the FA Cup was in 1931. The United States was in The Great Depression and Duke Ellington was on the radio. Burnley won. Times have changed though, and Manchester City has won the last five FA Cup games against Burnley. They’re looking to continue that trend as the FA Cup Quarterfinals kick off this weekend.

Start brewing that coffee, East Coasters. Manchester City vs. Burnley starts at 7:45 a.m. ET today, March 18. There is only one way to watch it in the U.S.: ESPN+. Here’s how to save some money on a subscription.

Watch the Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus on black background.

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to stream the FA Cup this year. Unfortunately, there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial, so you’ll have to drop some cash to see the Manchester City vs. Burnley match. Fortunately, it won’t be that much, and there are some ways you can save a little. The base ESPN+ price is $10 per month, or $100 for a full year. However, if you are at all interested in Disney+ or Hulu, you can opt for the Disney Bundle and save a ton on all three. The Disney Bundle gives you access to all of these services for only $12 per month.

Related

Watch the Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

The FA Cup is being broadcast on different services across the world. In fact, the U.S. is the only country broadcasting it through ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber but you’re outside the U.S. right now, here’s how you can get the FA Cup: Use a VPN to trick your internet into thinking you’re on American soil. It’s simple and cheap. Right now NordVPN, the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall, is 59% off when you buy a two-year plan. It comes out to $6.69 per month. Just sign up, pick a server in the U.S., and watch Manchester City vs. Burnley on ESPN+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you tune into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream (including Practice and Qualifying) and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Arsenal vs Sporting live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer field.

The second leg of Arsenal vs Sporting in the Europa League continues now, and it's a miss you aren't going to want to miss, given how the first leg ended in a draw of 2-2. If you're excited to see what happens next, there's only one place you can find the match -- Paramount Plus. With an increasing amount of soccer and other sports on the service, it's one to watch, and we have a trick to find a free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream.
Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the sole home of the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream in the US. The service is owned by CBS so you get a lot of sports and games that the network covers elsewhere. That includes NFL, NCAA basketball games, along with plenty of soccer besides the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream. It costs only $5 per month or $50 per year so it's a pretty cheap way to get your sports fix. Even better, there's a Paramount Plus free trial for new subscribers so you can check it out for seven days without worrying about paying anything, which can be extended to a month if you enter code "PICARD" at checkout. New content on Paramount Plus is added regularly with shows like Yellowstone, all things Star Trek, and South Park featuring heavily. There's also Oscar-winning movie, Top Gun Maverick on the service. These should all entertain you after checking out the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream.
Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream from abroad with a VPN

Read more
The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more
best streaming TV service

If you're thinking of cutting the cable cord, it's never been a better time, and networking and streaming giants are falling all over themselves to provide the best alternatives for live TV streaming. From Hulu with Live TV to Sling TV to YouTube TV, there are a number of ways to watch televised events live or catch up on your favorite network shows without paying for cable.

Each of these services has its own price tag and list of special features to stand out from one another. However, differentiating between them as a consumer can feel overwhelming. We’ve done our best to simplify the shopping process for you and explain the best live TV streaming services available today.

Read more