Manchester City vs. Liverpool: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
View of Etihad Stadium outside the stadium.
Ank Kumar / Wiki Commons

Two of the best teams in the Premier League meet on Sunday as Manchester City hosts Liverpool. Since 2017, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the only two teams to win the Premier League, with City winning six titles (2017-2019, 2020-2024) and the Reds winning one (2019-2020). This year should be no different, as Liverpool sits atop the standings with 61 points.

It’s been a rough week for City, as Pep Guardiola’s club lost to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Erling Haaland is facing injury doubt heading into Sunday’s match against Liverpool. Despite the struggles, City can potentially move into third place with a win. For Liverpool, the Reds are coming off a draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool holds an eight-point lead over second-place Arsenal.

Whenever Manchester and Liverpool play, the match always provides plenty of fireworks. Find out how to watch the game between Manchester City and Liverpool, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more soccer coverage.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Coming from behind to secure all three points against Liverpool back in 2023 ⏪

🤝 @midea pic.twitter.com/wITaAggEPy

&mdash; Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2025

The game between Manchester City and Liverpool starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The match will air on . If you miss the broadcast, the replay will be available on demand soon after the game ends.

Catch the Premier League all season long on Peacock. With a subscription to Peacock, sports fans can also watch events from the PGA Tour, WWE, college basketball, and NASCAR. Choose between Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month.

Whatever plan you choose, make sure to read our guide on how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League.

Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The game will not be available on Fubo with Manchester City and Liverpool on Peacock. They are two separate streaming services. Fubo will carry the Premier League games on channels like NBC and USA. Therefore, subscribing to Fubo might be worth your investment.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Your streaming services may not work correctly while traveling abroad. The way to offset that is to download one of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN. With a VPN, users can choose a US-based server to alleviate broadcast issues.

Plus, NordVPN adds more security and privacy while using the internet. If you’re using NordVPN and don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans sit at the Crisler Center in Michigan.

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament.
The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State's defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night's game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday's 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Michigan 62

Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights
A woman takes a shot in a basketball game.

The end of the regular season is winding down in the Big Ten conference. With only a few games remaining, several teams are jockeying for position before the Big Ten Tournament. One game features Julia Ayrault and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6) and JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans (23-2). Both teams are coming off a recent game against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA.
Michigan State almost pulled off a huge upset against UCLA with Lauren Betts. The Spartans led the Bruins 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA outscored Michigan State 22-14 to win 75-69. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans handed UCLA their first loss last week by a score of 71-60. The Trojans followed that up with a close 69-64 victory over Washington.
USC is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan State sits in sixth place. Can the Spartans pull off the upset? Find out how to watch the game between Michigan State and USC below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness 2025 guide for more information.

Results and highlights: USC 83 - Michigan State 75
Michigan State at USC | HIGHLIGHTS | Big Ten Women's Basketball | 02/19/2025
Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch
https://twitter.com/MSU_WBasketball/status/1891560919030808940

Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch, results, and highlights
Michigan State basketball court from an aerial view.

Two of the Big Ten's best teams face off on Tuesday night. Braden Smith and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) take on Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night. After hot starts, both teams have dropped recent games. Purdue enters Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wisconsin. Michigan State has lost three of their last five but picked up a crucial victory over Illinois this past Saturday.
After the departure of Zach Edey, Purdue had major questions in their frontcourt. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been better than advertised, as the junior forward leads the Boilermakers in points (19.4) and rebounds (6.3). Plus, Smith's veteran presence in the backcourt will pay dividends in March. It's a true team effort for Tom Izzo's Spartans, with five scorers between eight and 14 points per game. The x-factor is freshman Jase Richardson, who has scored over 10 points in three straight games, including a 29-point outburst in the win over Oregon.
With the regular season winding down, this game will go a long way when determining seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. Find out how to watch the game below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more information.

Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Purdue 66
Purdue vs. Michigan State | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/18/25 | NBC Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch
Tom Izzo on getting most wins in Big Ten conference play: 'I'd trade it all for a banner'

