Manchester City vs. Liverpool: How to watch, results, and highlights

Two of the best teams in the Premier League meet on Sunday as Manchester City hosts Liverpool. Since 2017, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the only two teams to win the Premier League, with City winning six titles (2017-2019, 2020-2024) and the Reds winning one (2019-2020). This year should be no different, as Liverpool sits atop the standings with 61 points.

It’s been a rough week for City, as Pep Guardiola’s club lost to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Erling Haaland is facing injury doubt heading into Sunday’s match against Liverpool. Despite the struggles, City can potentially move into third place with a win. For Liverpool, the Reds are coming off a draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool holds an eight-point lead over second-place Arsenal.

Whenever Manchester and Liverpool play, the match always provides plenty of fireworks. Find out how to watch the game between Manchester City and Liverpool, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more soccer coverage.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool

The game between Manchester City and Liverpool starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The match will air on . If you miss the broadcast, the replay will be available on demand soon after the game ends.

Catch the Premier League all season long on Peacock. With a subscription to Peacock, sports fans can also watch events from the PGA Tour, WWE, college basketball, and NASCAR. Choose between Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month.

Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Fubo

The game will not be available on Fubo with Manchester City and Liverpool on Peacock. They are two separate streaming services. Fubo will carry the Premier League games on channels like NBC and USA. Therefore, subscribing to Fubo might be worth your investment.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool from abroad with a VPN

