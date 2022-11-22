 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals
  4. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Mexico vs Poland live stream: Watch the game for free tomorrow

Lucas Coll
By
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.

World Cup 2022 is on, and Mexico vs. Poland is hitting the pitch tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET as part of the Group C matchups. The teams appear to be contesting for second place behind Argentina at the moment, with current betting odds placing Mexico as the favorite to win and Poland as the underdog. If you’re looking for the best way to watch the World Cup 2022 in the U.S., you have several options, and we’re here to guide you through them so you don’t miss a minute, starting with pointing you in the direction of the free Mexico vs. Poland live stream.

How to watch Mexico vs Poland in the U.S.

As this is a live sporting event, you’ll need to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services if you want to watch Mexico vs. Poland online in the U.S. This matchup, along with the rest of the World Cup 2022 games, is airing on Fox Sports, which is included in a few live TV streaming packages. FuboTV is one of them, and there’s a one-week FuboTV free trial that lets you watch the free Mexico vs. Poland live stream. If you don’t cancel before your trial period is up, the price of FuboTV packages starts at $70.

If you’re not specifically looking for a way to watch the World Cup free, then Hulu + Live TV is another option worth considering and might be a better choice than FuboTV depending on what you’re looking for. It starts at $70 per month (the same price as the standard FuboTV package), and includes Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ along with more than 75 live TV channels for sports, news, and more. Hulu + Live TV is a great value for a complete streaming bundle and a very attractive proposition for those looking to ditch cable and completely cut the cord in favor of streaming apps.

Related

Is $70 per month a bit steep for your TV viewing needs and you’d prefer something a bit cheaper? Check out Sling TV, which offers live TV streaming plans starting at $40 per month. SlingTV has fewer channels than other live TV streaming services, but it’s quite a bit cheaper. Fox Sports is included in the Sling Blue plan, and right now, you can take 50% off your first month. That lets you watch Mexico vs. Poland and other World Cup 2022 games for $20 for your first month. You can also combine the Sling Blue and Orange plans into one $55/month package, which is also eligible for the 50% new subscriber discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Stream every World Cup 2022 game for just $20
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Mayweather vs. Deji live stream: How to watch the fight
Promotional image for the Mayweather vs. Deji PPV on DAZN.
UFC 281 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira square off.
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
How to set up an Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 with Alexa Voice Remote.
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields trailer spotlights unsolved murders
A woman kneels before a cross in Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.
The ending of 1899 season 1 explained
The cast of 1899 pose for the camera with the sun setting behind them.
The 71 best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2022)
Tom Hanks in Road to Perdition.
The best movies to watch for Thanksgiving
A family eats Thanksgiving dinner in The Ice Storm.
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Diana shakes the hand of a woman in The Crown.
The best shows on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Jen and Judy wearing all black, linking arms in a scene from Dead To Me.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Ali Wong and Randall Park stan arm-in-arm in a scene from Always Be My Maybe.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph staring one another down in Disenchanted.