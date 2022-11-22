World Cup 2022 is on, and Mexico vs. Poland is hitting the pitch tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET as part of the Group C matchups. The teams appear to be contesting for second place behind Argentina at the moment, with current betting odds placing Mexico as the favorite to win and Poland as the underdog. If you’re looking for the best way to watch the World Cup 2022 in the U.S., you have several options, and we’re here to guide you through them so you don’t miss a minute, starting with pointing you in the direction of the free Mexico vs. Poland live stream.

How to watch Mexico vs Poland in the U.S.

As this is a live sporting event, you’ll need to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services if you want to watch Mexico vs. Poland online in the U.S. This matchup, along with the rest of the World Cup 2022 games, is airing on Fox Sports, which is included in a few live TV streaming packages. FuboTV is one of them, and there’s a one-week FuboTV free trial that lets you watch the free Mexico vs. Poland live stream. If you don’t cancel before your trial period is up, the price of FuboTV packages starts at $70.

If you’re not specifically looking for a way to watch the World Cup free, then Hulu + Live TV is another option worth considering and might be a better choice than FuboTV depending on what you’re looking for. It starts at $70 per month (the same price as the standard FuboTV package), and includes Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ along with more than 75 live TV channels for sports, news, and more. Hulu + Live TV is a great value for a complete streaming bundle and a very attractive proposition for those looking to ditch cable and completely cut the cord in favor of streaming apps.

Is $70 per month a bit steep for your TV viewing needs and you’d prefer something a bit cheaper? Check out Sling TV, which offers live TV streaming plans starting at $40 per month. SlingTV has fewer channels than other live TV streaming services, but it’s quite a bit cheaper. Fox Sports is included in the Sling Blue plan, and right now, you can take 50% off your first month. That lets you watch Mexico vs. Poland and other World Cup 2022 games for $20 for your first month. You can also combine the Sling Blue and Orange plans into one $55/month package, which is also eligible for the 50% new subscriber discount.

