 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
A woman takes a shot in a basketball game.
John Mac / Flickr

The end of the regular season is winding down in the Big Ten conference. With only a few games remaining, several teams are jockeying for position before the Big Ten Tournament. One game features Julia Ayrault and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6) and JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans (23-2). Both teams are coming off a recent game against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA.

Michigan State almost pulled off a huge upset against UCLA with Lauren Betts. The Spartans led the Bruins 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA outscored Michigan State 22-14 to win 75-69. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans handed UCLA their first loss last week by a score of 71-60. The Trojans followed that up with a close 69-64 victory over Washington.

Recommended Videos

USC is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan State sits in sixth place. Can the Spartans pull off the upset? Find out how to watch the game between Michigan State and USC below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness 2025 guide for more information.

Related

Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch

Week 16!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/lSwgp5RZbs

&mdash; Michigan State Women&#39;s Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) February 17, 2025

Watch the game between Michigan State and USC at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The game will be played at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. This Big Ten contest will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service that airs exclusive Big Ten basketball teams. Peacock offers two paid plans: Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Peacock will air several more Big Ten games this season, including the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Can you watch Michigan State vs. USC on Sling TV?

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Michigan State versus USC is on Peacock. Therefore, the game will not air on Sling TV. You will need a Peacock subscription to watch the game. Many other basketball games will air on Sling TV, so buying a plan might be in your best interest.

How to watch Michigan State vs. USC from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you happen to be watching the game while traveling, investing in a VPN service could be the right thing to do. A VPN, or virtual private network, will alleviate broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience of the game. Plus, a VPN will strengthen and protect your connection from malware attacks and phishing scams. One of the best VPNs out on the market is NordVPN. NordVPN does not offer a free trial, but it allows for a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Results and highlights
how to watch manchester city vs newcastle results highlights erling haaland man

Last weekend, the Premier League took the weekend off for the FA Cup. This weekend, the Premier League returns with a stacked lineup of games. One match to watch is the contest between Manchester City and Newcastle at Etihad Stadium. For the first time in what feels like forever, Manchester City is not at the top of the standings. In fact, City enters the weekend in fifth place. Which team is right behind City in the standings? That would be Newcastle with the same amount of points.
It's been an eventful week for Manchester City. On February 11, City faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoff. Despite having leads of 1-0 and 2-1, City blew the game and lost 3-2. City will also be without Manuel Akanji for the foreseeable future. Could this be the opening Newcastle needs to snap their 20-league-game losing streak at Manchester City? Newcastle's last win at Manchester City came in 2000.
Find out how to watch a live stream of Manchester City vs. Newcastle below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Manchester City 4, Newcastle 0
Manchester City v. Newcastle United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/15/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle
https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1890337236509458734

The match between Manchester City and Newcastle is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The game will air on . If you can't catch the game live, watch the replay on Peacock, which will be available soon after the game ends.
Peacock offers two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $8 per month and Premium Plus costs $14 per month. New customers can save 63% on Peacock by purchasing an annual plan for Premium at $30. With Peacock, soccer fans can watch their favorite Premier League teams all season. Plus, Peacock streams other sporting events in WWE, PGA Tour, college basketball, and more.

Read more
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch, results, and highlights
A group of rowdy fans stand in the stadium.

How can Brighton and Chelsea play in consecutive weeks? Last weekend's game was the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Brighton pulling out a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. One week later, these two teams square off in Premier League action. The match will be played at Amex Stadium in Falmer, England. Coming into Friday's contest, Brighton sits in 10th place while Chelsea sits in sole possession of fourth.
Over the last couple of years, there has been a brewing rivalry between Brighton and Chelsea. The Blues have essentially picked off some of Brighton's best players, including Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo. Chelsea even hired Brighton's former manager, Graham Potter. Things are only escalating between the two sides as the Premier League heads down its final stretch.

Find out how to watch a live stream of the Brighton vs. Chelsea match below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Brighton 3, Chelsea 0
Brighton v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/14/2025 | NBC Sports
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch
https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1889712822440890586

Read more
UCLA vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights
Aerial view of the Galen Center at USC.

Women's basketball hits Hollywood for another edition of the Crosstown Rivalry. No. 1 UCLA heads to No. 6 USC on Thursday night in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. UCLA enters the game with a perfect 23-0 record, while USC boasts a 21-2 record. This marks the first of two meetings between the Los Angeles schools, with the second matchup coming next month.
National Player of the Year candidates lead both teams — Lauren Betts anchors the Bruins, while JuJu Watkins leads the Trojans. At 6'7", Betts is the most dominant center in the sport and leads the Bruins in points (19.6), rebounds (9.7), and blocks (2.9). For the Trojans, it's the "JuJu Show." Watkins is arguably the most dynamic player in women's college basketball. Watkins comes into the game averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
The winner of Thursday's game moves into first place in the Big Ten. Find out how to watch the game below. For more basketball coverage, check out our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide.
Results and highlights: USC 71, UCLA 60
UCLA vs. USC | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/13/25 | NBC Sports
UCLA vs. USC: How to watch

Tip-off between the Bruins and Trojans is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The game will be played at USC's home court at the Galen Center. The live broadcast will stream on Peacock. With Peacock, customers can choose between two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $8 per month and Premium Plus costs $14 per month. Peacock is the home of Big Ten basketball and will stream the first round of the conference tournament.

Read more