Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch, results, and highlights

The end of the regular season is winding down in the Big Ten conference. With only a few games remaining, several teams are jockeying for position before the Big Ten Tournament. One game features Julia Ayrault and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-6) and JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans (23-2). Both teams are coming off a recent game against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA.

Michigan State almost pulled off a huge upset against UCLA with Lauren Betts. The Spartans led the Bruins 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA outscored Michigan State 22-14 to win 75-69. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans handed UCLA their first loss last week by a score of 71-60. The Trojans followed that up with a close 69-64 victory over Washington.

USC is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan State sits in sixth place. Can the Spartans pull off the upset? Find out how to watch the game between Michigan State and USC below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness 2025 guide for more information.

Michigan State vs. USC: How to watch

Watch the game between Michigan State and USC at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The game will be played at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. This Big Ten contest will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service that airs exclusive Big Ten basketball teams. Peacock offers two paid plans: Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Peacock will air several more Big Ten games this season, including the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Can you watch Michigan State vs. USC on Sling TV?

Michigan State versus USC is on Peacock. Therefore, the game will not air on Sling TV. You will need a Peacock subscription to watch the game. Many other basketball games will air on Sling TV, so buying a plan might be in your best interest.

How to watch Michigan State vs. USC from abroad with a VPN

If you happen to be watching the game while traveling, investing in a VPN service could be the right thing to do. A VPN, or virtual private network, will alleviate broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience of the game. Plus, a VPN will strengthen and protect your connection from malware attacks and phishing scams. One of the best VPNs out on the market is NordVPN. NordVPN does not offer a free trial, but it allows for a 30-day money-back guarantee.