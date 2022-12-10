Morocco vs. Portugal live stream: How to watch for free

There’s never been a better time to learn how to watch the World Cup 2022, as the competition is really heating up. This tournament has seen some serious upsets and surprises, including the surprise win of Morocco over 2010 World Cup winners Spain. But Morocco can’t afford to rest on its laurels now it’s cleared that particular hurdle, as it’s due to face an even stronger team — Portugal. Portugal routed Switzerland 6-1 in the previous round, so it’s very much on a strong roll. Can Morocco face down an apparently ascendant Portugal? You’ll have to watch the game to find out, and here’s how you can watch Morocco vs. Portugal in the United States, including a free option you might want to take advantage of.

How to watch Morocco vs. Portugal in the U.S.

We mentioned a free option, and we won’t keep you waiting. Fox Sports is showing the entire World Cup, and if you don’t have access to Fox Sports, you can watch it through FuboTV — which is offering a seven-day free trial. This free trial will give you access to all the quarter-final games, and the later semi-finals as well, completely for free. The week’s trial won’t extend to the final, unfortunately, but it will get you a number of matches, and 133 other live channels as well. It’s expensive to pick up the subscription afterwards, but if you’re enjoying the service, you may want to continue anyway.

We’ve been championing the FuboTV free trial for some time, which may mean you’ve already used it, and need an alternative. Don’t worry, Sling TV is here to help. There’s no free trial to Sling TV, but you can get 50% off your first month’s subscription to Sling Blue, which gives you access to all of the World Cup 2022 matches for just $20. That’s an exceptional deal, and you can also watch 41 live channels as well as the soccer. Since the subscription lasts for a month, it comfortably fits the rest of the tournament, with time to spare, giving you the chance to really dive into what Sling Blue offers. It’s a great deal, and one we strongly recommend.

Our last option doesn’t have a free trial, or a hefty discount, but it is one of the best live TV streaming services. Hulu + Live TV is showing the whole World Cup 2022, including Morocco vs. Portugal, so you can sit back and relax and enjoy the rest of the soccer. The subscription costs $70, and also includes access to 75 live channels, and crucially, also comes with subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This makes it a great service to use to consolidate any other subscriptions you may have, and helps to offset the large upfront subscription cost.

Editors' Recommendations