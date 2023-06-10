 Skip to main content
Watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: How to live stream boxing

Noah McGraw
By
Promotional poster showing Munguia and Derevyanchenko.
DAZN

Jaime Munguia wants a belt. The undefeated Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) is taking on Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight title this weekend, which he hopes will put him in line for some bigger title fights. Munguia has faced some backlash over his recent opponents’ lack of pedigree. Derevyanchenko is a step in the right direction. He’s a formal title challenger looking for his own belts. He’s suffered four tough decision losses in his career, but they’ve been to tough opponents like Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Jermall Charlo.

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko is tonight, Saturday June 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It is a DAZN exclusive event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch the Munguia vs Derevyanchenko live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

This fight is a DAZN exclusive across the globe. It’s not even a PPV this time, so you just need a DAZN subscription to access it. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you will have to drop some money if you’re not already a subscriber. Fortunately there are some options. You can pay one month at a time at $25 per month, get one full year for $225 altogether, or commit to a full year but pay in $20 monthly installments. This gets you access to fights every week, other fighting content like wrestling and MMA, and a discount on PPV events.

Watch the Munguia vs Derevyanchenko live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available virtually everywhere on earth. If you’re in one of the very few places that doesn’t get access to DAZN, you can just use one of the best VPNs of streaming to access it. We recommend NordVPN because it’s the best VPN of 2023 and only $3.29 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

