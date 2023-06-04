The Nuggets came out strong in game one of the 2023 NBA Finals. In a decisive if not easy win over the Heat on Thursday, the Nuggets got the first Finals notch on their belt. Will this series be a repeat of the NBA Western Conference Finals, another sweep for the Nuggets?

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is tonight, June 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ABC, as will the rest of the series. Several of the best live TV streaming services have ABC. If you time your subscription right, you can even get the first few games for free by way of a free trial. These are your best options.

Watch the NBA Finals live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is our go-to recommendation for watching the series. That’s because there is currently a FuboTV free trial that will give you a full week of the service for free. That’s enough to watch the first three games in the series. FuboTV normally costs $75 per month. You’ll have access to hundreds of channels, including ABC, the three main ESPN channels, and tons more.

Watch the NBA Finals live stream on YouTube TV

Another option for watching tonight’s game for free is YouTube TV. Like FuboTV, there is a YouTube TV free trial that gives you ten whole days of the service for nothing. Ten days will get you the first four games of the series, which could be all of them if the Nuggets or the Heat dominate. After your trial is over and you’re hooked, the service costs $73 per month, with your first full month discounted to $65.

Watch the NBA Finals live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another way to stream live sports is Hulu with Live TV. Hulu lost access to local ABC affiliates for a few months, but they recently got them back. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can bundle the service with ESPN+ and Disney+ to save a few bucks. All together the Disney Bundle with Live TV is $70 per month.

Watch the NBA Finals live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great option for ditching your cable box because it has a feature we’ve begged cable to have for decades: You can subscribe to smaller packs of channels for less money, so you only pay for the kind of TV you actually watch. There are two main packages, Sling Blue and Sling Orange. You’ll need Sling Blue to get ABC, and unfortunately it’s only available in the eight biggest TV markets in the country, so make sure you’re in one before you subscribe. Unfortunately, there is no Sling TV free trial. Your first month will be $20, with all months after that costing $40.

Watch the NBA Finals live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., watching American sports is often difficult. Who wants to sign up for a foreign streaming service that they’ll never use once they’re back in the states? There’s an easy fix for that. Just use one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., and sign up like you’re on U.S. soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. It’s currently on sale for just $3.29 per month when you sign up for a two-year plan.

