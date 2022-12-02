Netherlands vs USA live stream: watch the game for free

Netherlands vs USA marks the first game in the last 16 of the World Cup. Sure to be a huge game, if you still haven’t caught up on how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’re here to help with a focus on this pivotal match. There are a few different ways to watch the big game and to help you out, we’ve found the ideal method to watch the game for free. Read on while we explain how to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream for free below.

How to watch Netherlands vs USA in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports including Netherlands vs USA. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you don’t have to do anything more than head over to the relevant channel. If you don’t though, your next best option is to check out fuboTV. fuboTV is a live streaming service that focuses primarily on sports and live TV so it’s perfect for World Cup fans. The best part is that right now you can sign up to a fuboTV free trial giving you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent. That way, you can watch Netherlands vs USA for free while also catching up with some of the other matches in the last 16 too. It’s an excellent value way of enjoying some of the World Cup for the price of nothing.

Another option is to use Hulu + Live TV. One of the best live TV streaming services around, it has all the World Cup matches on the service. As well as that, you get Disney Plus and ESPN+ access along with 75 live TV channels to watch which includes 12 different sports channels too. There’s always something else to watch even when the World Cup isn’t on right now, with some fantastic original content, as well as a huge library of TV shows and movies. The whole thing costs $70 per month so it isn’t cheap but it is a great all-rounder solution for the whole family’s entertainment needs.

Alternatively, you can watch Netherlands vs USA by signing up to Sling TV. Another one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling Blue is currently available at 50% off for your first month. That brings it down to just $20 for the month. You get access to all the remaining games of the World Cup including the World Cup final on December 18, along with plenty of other channels to watch too. For many people, this is the best value way to enjoy the World Cup as well as very little hassle.

