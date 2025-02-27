 Skip to main content
North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch, results, and highlights

Basketball players on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke Men's Basketball plays a home game at a packed Cameron Indoor Stadium Discover Durham / Wiki Commons

The Tobacco Road rivalry writes its next chapter when the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (25-4) take on the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (21-7). These two teams faced each other back in January, with Duke coming out on top in overtime. North Carolina holds a slight edge (56-53) over Duke in the all-time series.

2025 has been a good year for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is 12-2 in the new year and has won seven consecutive games. One of those wins came over NC State, who just knocked off Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils have gotten sidetracked the past week, with two losses in three games. However, Duke heads into the North Carolina matchup having recently defeated Syracuse.

This rivalry is one of the best in the sport. Besides winning a national championship, winning the Tobacco Road matchup is probably the next best thing. Scroll below to see how to watch North Carolina versus Duke, including start time, channel, and streaming options. Check out our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness for more coverage.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

The rivalry game between North Carolina and Duke begins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium will be rocking on Thursday night. Watch the game on ESPN or stream on WatchESPN. Make sure to log in with a TV provider.

Watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Watch North Carolina vs. Duke on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you need an alternative to cable, sign up for , one of the best live streaming TV services. Sling has no annual contracts and a customizable channel lineup.

To watch the game on ESPN, sign up for Orange at $45 per month. The Blue plan is $51 per month, while a combined Orange and Blue is $66 per month. The first month of Sling TV is 50% off for new customers.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for an extra layer of protection, use a VPN while browsing the internet. VPN will help block your online activity from hackers, especially when using a foreign or public connection. By using a VPN, you can use your connection and feel safe. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. If you’re unsatisfied with NordVPN, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

