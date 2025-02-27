North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke Watch North Carolina vs. Duke on Sling TV How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke from abroad with a VPN

The Tobacco Road rivalry writes its next chapter when the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (25-4) take on the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (21-7). These two teams faced each other back in January, with Duke coming out on top in overtime. North Carolina holds a slight edge (56-53) over Duke in the all-time series.

2025 has been a good year for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is 12-2 in the new year and has won seven consecutive games. One of those wins came over NC State, who just knocked off Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils have gotten sidetracked the past week, with two losses in three games. However, Duke heads into the North Carolina matchup having recently defeated Syracuse.

This rivalry is one of the best in the sport. Besides winning a national championship, winning the Tobacco Road matchup is probably the next best thing. Scroll below to see how to watch North Carolina versus Duke, including start time, channel, and streaming options. Check out our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness for more coverage.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

The rivalry game between North Carolina and Duke begins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium will be rocking on Thursday night.

