Poland vs Argentina live stream: watch the game for free

Going into the World Cup, fans were expecting Argentina to be the side to beat but when it comes to Poland vs Argentina later today, it’s actually Poland that are on top right now. Only needing a draw to qualify while Argentina needs a win to guarantee qualification, it’s likely to be a hotly contested match. To help you avoid missing out, we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch World Cup 2022. That includes how to watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream for free, along with some other valuable options.

How to watch Poland vs Argentina in the U.S.

Fox Sports is broadcasting all the World Cup matches so if you already have a subscription to the service, you’re in luck. If you don’t, the next best choice is to sign up for fuboTV. fuboTV focuses on sports and live TV so it’s the ideal streaming service for the World Cup. Even better, right now, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial and get seven days of access to the service entirely for free. That gives you the opportunity to watch Poland vs Argentina without paying a cent, along with a handful of other games before the seven days expires. However, it won’t allow you to watch the World Cup final next month.

If you want to watch the entirety of the rest of the World Cup, another viable option is to sign up for Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services but it costs $70 per month. For the price though, you get access to over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels, so there are no shortage of options here. Hulu has its own extensive library of TV shows and movies, plus you get access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ bundled in as well. For a great solution for the whole household and access to the entire rest of the World Cup, it’s not cheap but Hulu + Live TV offers a lot for the price.

Another option for anyone keen to watch Poland vs Argentina is to sign up with Sling TV. Highly regarded, the service is currently offering Sling Blue for 50% off for the first month. That means for just $20, you get access to all the remaining games of the World Cup including the final on December 18. Sling Blue also includes dozens of other TV channels so there’s something to watch any time a match isn’t on. It’s an excellent value way of keeping you up to date with the World Cup while also giving you some great alternatives to watch too.

