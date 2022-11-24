Portugal vs Ghana live stream: Watch the match for free

Portugal and Ghana will clash on the field as part of the Group H games of World Cup 2022 at 11 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day. Star player Christian Ronaldo is taking to the pitch with Portugal following his tumultuous exit from Manchester United, and fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to seeing him play in this match. If you’re one of them, then there are a few different ways to watch Portugal vs Ghana online on Thursday, and you might even be able to do it for free. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana in the U.S.

In the U.S., you’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022 games. including Portugal vs Ghana. You have a few options, but only one if you want to watch Portugal vs Ghana for free. That would be the FuboTV free trial, which gives you one week to stream to your heart’s content before you have to shell out any cash. If you don’t cancel before the trial period is up, then pricing for FuboTV starts at $70 per month.

At the top of our list of the best live TV streaming services is Hulu + Live TV, which also features Fox Sports in its lineup of more than 75 live channels. There’s no free trial, though — those seem to be going the way of the dinosaur, sadly — but for the same price as FuboTV ($70 per month), you’re getting a lot of content. Along with those live TV channels for sports, news, and entertainment, you get Disney+, basic Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s a lot of streaming enjoyment to sink your teeth into, and it’s a great option for sports fans since it includes ESPN+.

Finally, a cheaper option: Sling TV Blue. Sling TV is a more value-oriented live TV streaming bundle, giving you two plans with different packages of channels for a lower price than other services. The Sling Blue and Orange plans cost $40 per month each, and for Fox Sports, you’ll want Sling Blue. Sling TV is offering a 50% first-month discount to new subscribers, too, so you can watch Portugal vs Ghana and the rest of the World Cup 2022 matches for just $20 right now. You can also combine the Sling Blue and Orange plans for $55 per month (or $27.50 for the first month with that 50% discount).

