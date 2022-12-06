The world’s biggest sports tournament is well underway, and if you’ve caught the soccer bug, you may be wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022. One of the biggest upcoming matches is the knockout stage match between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal is a team with a lot of historical success and one with many eyes on it, not least because it’s also the team that hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the best footballers of all time. Can Portugal move past Switzerland into the next round after their match, or will the Swiss team end Portuguese dreams? You’ll have to watch the game to find out, and thankfully there are plenty of ways to do so, including a free Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream.

How to watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in the U.S.

The easiest way to watch this big game, and indeed, the free way to do it, is to take advantage of a free trial to FuboTV. FuboTV gives you access to Fox Sports, which is showing all of the World Cup 2022 games. The free trial lasts a week, which means you can watch all of the matches before the semi-finals, giving you plenty of content to watch. It’ll cost you $70 a month after that free trial, which is a lot, but it does give you access to 133 channels, as well as the ability to record 1,000 hours of content to watch later.

Exhausted your FuboTV free trial earlier in the tournament, and don’t want to pay up for a full subscription? No problem, we have more options for you. Hulu + Live TV is showing the entire World Cup, and also includes access to ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus, as well as a grand total of 75 live channels to pick from when the soccer isn’t on. It’s a good way to consolidate any other channels you might be paying for separately, like the aforementioned Disney Plus, but it’s definitely expensive at $70 a month. Still, it’s a streaming service we’ve consistently ranked as one of the best live TV streaming services around, and more than worth your time to research it.

Last, but absolutely not least, is Sling TV. Sling TV is offering its Sling Blue bundle at 50% off for your month of subscription, which means you get access to all the World Cup games for just $20. That’s probably less than you might spend on food and drink at half-time at a single game. Sling Blue also comes with access to 41 live channels, so there’s plenty to keep you interested, even after that first month. There’s no free trial, but the generous 50% off offer makes Sling TV a worthwhile investment, especially if you’re only looking to find a deal that gets you all the soccer, at a single price.

