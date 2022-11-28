For anyone reading up on how to watch World Cup 2022 and particularly keen to see Portugal vs Uruguay later, we’ve got you covered. There are a few great ways to watch the World Cup 2022 live stream including one excellent method to do so entirely for free. Here’s how to watch the Portugal vs Uruguay live stream for free, and other ways that might be useful if you want to watch more games.

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay in the U.S.

Every World Cup match is being broadcast on Fox Sports, so if you have an existing Fox Sports subscription, you’re ready to watch. If you don’t though, your next best option is to sign up for FuboTV. The streaming service focuses on sports and live TV so it’s perfectly suited for the World Cup. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial that means you can watch Portugal vs Uruguay without paying a cent. The free trial lasts seven days so you can also watch all the World Cup group stage matches that unfold over the next seven days, helping you see who qualifies for the last 16. Past that, you’ll miss out on World Cup 2022 but if you simply want a taster, the FuboTV free trial is an unbeatable offer.

Another way to watch the World Cup is to sign up for Hulu + Live TV. One of the best live TV streaming services, all of the World Cup is available through the service. It also has a huge library of TV shows, movies, and original content. Signing up for Hulu + Live TV also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ so there’s a nearly never-ending supply of great stuff to watch. The downside is that Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest route to pursue, but it does give you a lot of options. The service offers over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels, so it’s a great bet even when there’s no soccer to watch.

A final option for watching Portugal vs Uruguay is Sling Blue. The Sling Blue bundle gives you access to plenty of TV stations including Fox Sports. Right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off your first month. That brings it down to an incredibly great value of $20 which is a bargain when you get to watch the entire World Cup with no added hassle. It means you can watch the World Cup final on December 18 as well as catch up with plenty of other TV stations in between. Potentially the most convenient of the options if you can afford the $20, you can’t go wrong with Sling Blue.

