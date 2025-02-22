How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Date, time, live stream, nominees

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Date, time, and live stream 2025 SAG Awards: Nominees

It’s all about the actors at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday night. The SAG Awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA — Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. That means you will not see any awards dedicated to writers, directors, or producers. Only actors and stunt ensembles will be awarded tonight.

The SAG Awards are the last precursor to the 2025 Oscars. Many of the Oscar races could be over by the end of tonight. If Anora wins Outstanding Cast, it will take a miracle to dethrone it at the Oscars. Speaking of Anora, Mikey Madison could take the lead over Demi Moore for Best Actress. Television categories will also be awarded, though Shōgun is expected to dominate. Jane Fonda will also become the 60th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Find out how to watch the 31st SAG Awards below.

How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Date, time, and live stream

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The ceremony will stream live on .

There are three paid plans on Netflix: Standard with ads at $8 per month, Standard at $18 per month, and Premium at $25 per month. Besides the price, the biggest difference is the number of supported devices allowed. Customers using Standard with ads and Standard can watch Netflix on two supported devices at one time. Premium users can watch on four supported devices.

2025 SAG Awards: Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series