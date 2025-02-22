 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Date, time, live stream, nominees

Two cardinals stand in the courtyard.
Focus Features

It’s all about the actors at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday night. The SAG Awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA — Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. That means you will not see any awards dedicated to writers, directors, or producers. Only actors and stunt ensembles will be awarded tonight.

The SAG Awards are the last precursor to the 2025 Oscars. Many of the Oscar races could be over by the end of tonight. If Anora wins Outstanding Cast, it will take a miracle to dethrone it at the Oscars. Speaking of Anora, Mikey Madison could take the lead over Demi Moore for Best Actress. Television categories will also be awarded, though Shōgun is expected to dominate. Jane Fonda will also become the 60th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Find out how to watch the 31st SAG Awards below.

Recommended Videos

How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Date, time, and live stream

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Kristen Bell asks Kristen Bell | LIVE on Netflix

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The ceremony will stream live on .

Related

There are three paid plans on Netflix: Standard with ads at $8 per month, Standard at $18 per month, and Premium at $25 per month. Besides the price, the biggest difference is the number of supported devices allowed. Customers using Standard with ads and Standard can watch Netflix on two supported devices at one time. Premium users can watch on four supported devices.

2025 SAG Awards: Nominees

A man and a woman sit in bed in Anora.
Neon

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist  
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Fall Guy
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • Bridgerton
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • Shōgun

