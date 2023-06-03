Claressa “T-Rex” Shields will defend her status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing this weekend in a unified title bout against Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo. Shields is the unified middleweight champion, and has previously unified the welterweight division and scooped up a few belts in the super middleweight division. As a late replacement for the fight, Cornejo has her work cut out for her.

Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) jumped onto the fight just last week after Shields’ (13-0, 2 KOs) original opponent, Hanna Gabriels, tested positive for a banned substance. Gabriels had a unique excuse for the test result — she was rubbing vet-prescribed steroid cream on her dog. Cornejo eagerly replaced Gabriels, saying she was already deep into training camp for a different fight and is ready to take on the undefeated Shields.

Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo is on Saturday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. That’s when the undercard starts, so expect Shields and Cornejo to step into the squared circle around 11 p.m. ET. The fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN in most of the world. Read more about how to watch boxing on DAZN below.

Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo undercard

Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs Wendy Toussaint; 10 rounds; super welterweight

Da’Velle Smith vs Kahydlian Woods; 6 rounds; middleweight

Joseph Hicks Jr. vs Antonio Todd; 8 rounds; WBC Americas silver middleweight title

Marlon Harrington vs Gheith Mohammad; 8 rounds; super welterweight

Joshua James Pagan vs Ronnell Burnett; 6 rounds; super lightweight

Vernon Webber vs Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida; 6 rounds; cruiserweight

Sarah Liegmann vs Carisse Brown; 6 rounds; featherweight

Watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo on DAZN

DAZN has exclusive rights to this fight in the U.S., the U.K. and a large part of the rest of the world. There is no DAZN free trial right now, so you’ll have to buy a one-month subscription for $25. This gets you access to several fight nights per week, along with access to certain PPV events. A lot of fights that are PPVs in the U.S. are actually included in DAZN subscriptions in the U.K. DAZN also streams non-combat sports like pool, darts and soccer.

Watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo from abroad with a VPN

DAZN doesn’t broadcast the fight everywhere in the world. Significant areas like China, Latin America and South Africa won’t get this fight. If you’re in an area that won’t get the fight, or doesn’t get DAZN at all, you can always use one of the best VPNs for streaming. This is a simple and cheap way to connect to an American or European server and trick your internet into thinking you’re in a DAZN-covered country. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently only $3.29 per month when you commit to a two-year subscription.

Editors' Recommendations