Spain vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free

Today, fans around the globe are looking forward to seeing Spain and Germany face off as the Group Stage of the World Cup 2022 continues. So far, we’ve already seen some shocking upsets, and Germany’s opener was one of them when the team lost its opener to Japan. If Germany loses again, it will be eliminated from the Group Stage for the second time in a row. Their opponent hardly looks weak: Spain demolished Costa Rica 7-0 in its opening match, so the situation appears somewhat grim for Germany. This Group E game isn’t one you’ll want to miss, and you have some options available to you if you want to watch the free Spain vs Germany live stream online today. We’ve laid them all out below, including one way to watch World Cup 2022 games free.

How to watch Spain vs Germany in the U.S.

All World Cup games are being broadcast in the U.S. via Fox Sports, which you’ll find in a few of the best live TV streaming services. One of them is FuboTV, which is particularly aimed at sports fans. Better still, FuboTV is one of few streaming services still offering a free trial. The FuboTV free trial allows you to watch Spain vs Germany free, as well as other World Cup 2022 matches. It’s only for seven days, though — that’s the nature of free trials — and if you don’t cancel your membership before the trial period ends, then you’ll have to pony up $70 per month for a standard FuboTV plan.

For the same price as FuboTV, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV, which is another way to watch World Cup 2022 live streams. There’s no Hulu + Live TV free trial, but for $70 per month, you get more than 75 channels for sports, news, and live entertainment, plus Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. The sheer amount of content offered makes Hulu + Live TV one of our favorite streaming bundles for anybody looking to cut the cord and ditch cable altogether, and the addition of ESPN+ makes it a great option for sports lovers.

Is $70 month too steep? If you’re not a heavy TV watcher and want a simpler (and cheaper) streaming bundle that’ll still let you watch Spain vs. Germany and other World Cup 2022 streams, then check out Sling Blue. Sling TV offers two plans that each cost $40 per month, and right now, new subscribers can get their first month for $20 (50% off). Sling Blue includes Fox Sports, so that’s what you’ll need to watch World Cup 2022 games online. It’s a great option for cord-cutters who don’t want to spend extra for channels they’re not likely to ever watch.

