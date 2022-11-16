Super50 Cup 2022/23: How to watch cricket semifinals

One of the most prestigious championships in cricket is the Super50 Cup. The competition involves eight teams from the countries of the Crick West Indies (CWI) in limited-overs cricket. The tournament kicked off on October 29 and will conclude on November 19.

This year, the Super50 Cup consists of eight teams: Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, the Windward Islands, the Leeward Islands, the West Indies Emerging Team, and the Combined Campuses and Colleges. After competing for over two weeks in group play, the cricket tournament now comes down to four teams.

Which teams are in the semifinals?

Currently, there are four teams in two semifinal matchups. In the first semifinal, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will take on the Barbados Pride. This matchup will start at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16. The second semifinal will pit the Jamaica Scorpions against the Guyana Eagles. This matchup will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17. Both semifinal matches will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The winners of each semifinal will go on to the championship with a chance to win the Super50 Cup. The championship match will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

How can I watch the semifinals?

For those looking to watch the Super50 Cup semifinals, it will be available to stream on ESPN+. Both semifinals and the championship will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

How can I get ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a paid subscription service owned by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. As of November 2022, an ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month. Subscribers can save 15% by purchasing an annual plan at $99.99 per year.

Because Disney owns ESPN, subscribers can opt to bundle Hulu and/or Disney+ with ESPN+. The Disney bundle, which includes all three services, is offered in a range of bundles to fit your streaming needs.

