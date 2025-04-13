 Skip to main content
How to watch The Last of Us season 2, episode 1: When does it premiere?

By
Bella Ramsey wields a shotgun in The Last of Us.
HBO

After a two-year hiatus, The Last of Us triumphantly returns for its second season on Sunday night.

The Last of Us season 2, episode 1 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on April 13. The episode, Future Days, will air on HBO and stream on Max. The second season will consist of seven episodes airing every Sunday night, with the finale on May 25.

Season 2 will adapt The Last of Us Part II, the second video game in the franchise by Naughty Dog for PlayStation. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return in their Emmy-nominated roles of Joel and Ellie. Per HBO, five years after the events of season 1, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” Joel’s decision to save Ellie in season 1 has changed the course of humanity and will be a driving force in season 2’s storyline.

Season 2’s returning cast includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s younger brother, and Rutina Wesley as Maria, Tommy’s wife and co-leader of the Jackson community.

The biggest addition to the season 2 cast is Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a woman who seeks vengeance for the loss of a loved one. Other new additions include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara will appear as a guest star.

The Last of Us season 1 became a ratings sensation for HBO, becoming the second-largest debut behind House of the Dragon since 2010. The Last of Us season 2 trailer garnered 158 million global views across platforms in its first three days to become HBO and Max Original’s most-watched trailer during that period.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann write and executive produce The Last of Us. HBO has already renewed the hit series for season 3.

