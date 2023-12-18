 Skip to main content
Timberwolves vs Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Briley Kenney
sportVu Lebron James Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers
NBA

Kicking off at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM (EST) on Monday December 18. It’s sure to be a great match, but as with any game, the stakes are high and it’s tough to guess who’s going to pull off the win. It’s anyone’s game, which is why you should be watching live if at all possible.

With so many streaming services, channels, and options, you’d be forgiven for wondering where and how you can watch the NBA game. Is it even possible to do so, and can you watch for free? With the game airing on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports North Extra, that doesn’t necessarily give a clue to those streaming “out-of-market.” Don’t worry, we’re going to tell you exactly how and where to watch live.

The best way to watch the Timberwolves vs Heat

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Because NBA games like the Timberwolves vs Heat match stream on Bally Sports Sun locally, Bally Sports Extra for away viewers, and the NBA League Pass out-of-market, one of the best ways to watch is via Sling TV. You can watch on your home TV, mobile devices, and more, with Sling giving access through many different platforms.

Dish is hands-down the best way to watch basketball at home, offering access to ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, so you can watch all of the matches in the season, as well as multi-view so you can watch up to four live at the same time.

Here’s the best part: Right now, Sling is offering a killer deal, saving you 50% on monthly packages. A Sling Orange subscription is normally $40 per month, but today it’s $20 for the first month. Sling Blue is also half off, down to $22 from $45, and the bundle deal that includes Sling Blue and Orange together is $30 instead of $60. With Sling Orange, you get access to over 30 channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR so you can record and watch later, but you can only have one stream active at a time. Meanwhile, Sling Blue offers access to over 40 channels with 50 hours of cloud DVR and you can have up to three streams going at once. If you’re interested, hurry over and sign up and get it installed on your devices ahead of the game.

Is there a free Timberwolves vs Heat live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

You can also watch the Timberwolves vs Heat live stream on FuboTV — now just Fubo. It’s an online streaming service offering access to cable TV channels like NBC Sports. Of course, the best part is that there’s a free one-week trial available. If you hurry and sign up now you can technically watch the NBA game free.

If you decide to sign up after the trial, Fubo has some great deals, too. The Pro plan is $20 off for your first month. With it, you get access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and up to ten streams simultaneously. Normally $75, you can grab it for $55. Regardless, that free trial is a fantastic way to watch free for up to a week, and even catch the Timberwolves vs Heat live stream.

How to watch the Timberwolves vs Heat live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling abroad, you’ll quickly find that trying to watch your favorite teams play live is quite difficult. That’s because most streaming platforms block access in certain countries — it’s called a geo-restriction. Your IP address reveals exactly where you’re connecting from, and that’s how they both determine you shouldn’t be able to watch and block you from streaming.

Fortunately, there is a way to bypass these restrictions, using what’s called a VPN or virtual private network to mask your actual IP address while you browse. Essentially, you’re connecting remotely to a server from the host country — in this case one located in the United States — which makes it look like you’re actually browsing from that location. It’s also a great way to protect your privacy and anonymity while you’re online. We highly recommend using NordVPN so that you can still watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or FuboTV while abroad.

