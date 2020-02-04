How to watch UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes with ESPN+

Following Conor McGregor’s explosive return to the Octagon last month at UFC 246, MMA fans are already gearing up for another huge pay-per-view event featuring a fighting legend on the main card. At UFC 247, reigning light heavyweight champion and UFC all-star Jon Jones will defend his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes will be a pay-per-view vent airing only via ESPN+. If you’re looking for a way to stream UFC 247 online this Saturday, we’re here to show you how.

It’s been almost two years since ESPN+ was rolled out as the go-to premium streaming app for sports fans. ESPN+ gives you access to an ocean of sports content right on your PC or mobile device, and it’s especially great for fight fans thanks to the relationship between ESPN and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ESPN+ is the only way you can watch pay-per-view events like UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes right now, and it’s also a great place to relive past PPV events including McGregor’s knockout win at UFC 246.

UFC 247 actually features two championship bouts on the main card. The main event is a light heavyweight bout between two undefeated (or mostly undefeated) UFC stars. Jones, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, is going for his 11th title defense, this time against Reyes. Both of these men are considered to be truly unbeaten: Jones boasts a record of 25 wins and only one “loss” by disqualification, while Reyes has earned 12 victories in his UFC career so far with no defeats.

One of these fighters is almost certainly going to walk or be carried out of the Octagon at UFC 247 bearing the mark of defeat for the first time, but that’s not the only high-stakes match gracing the main card this Saturday. The co-main event is another championship bout, with women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) defending against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2). Be sure to check out our picks and predictions for the two main fights right here.

The UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes main card is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 8, at 10 p.m. ET. This is a pay-per-view event exclusive to ESPN+, and if you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time to do so and score this bundle offer that lets you grab a year’s subscription along with the UFC 2476 PPV package for $85, saving you more than 25% off the normal purchase price. After signing up, you can also feel free to re-watch some of Jon Jones’ best fights on ESPN+ in the run-up to UFC 247.

