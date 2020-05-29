How to watch UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer with ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship started the year strong with all-star fight cards at UFC 246, UFC 247, and UFC 248, but after a rocky few months due to the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Dana White postponed further events in April. However, it wasn’t long before things were up and running again, and MMA fans are now looking forward to the second big pay-per-view event since the re-opening. UFC 250: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer features a contest for the women’s featherweight belt and will air on Saturday, June 6, only on ESPN+; if you haven’t signed up yet, now’s your chance to score a year’s subscription along with the UFC 250 PPV package at a discount. Read on to find out more about UFC 250 and how you can stream it live.

ESPN+ is the go-to premium streaming service for sports lovers and fight fans, and it’s a must-have for cord-cutters who want to watch UFC online without cable. ESPN+ gives you access to a sea of sports content including live events, analysis, interviews, exclusive shows, and more, delivered right to your mobile device or web browser. And, given ESPN’s close relationship with fighting promotions, ESPN+ is currently the only way you can stream UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer live.

UFC 250 was initially going to feature a bantamweight title bout between champion Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo as the main event, but due to the coronavirus-related postponement of UFC events, Cejudo ended up on the UFC 249 main card (with Dominick Cruz replacing Aldo as Cejudo’s challenger). Now, the headliner at UFC 250 is a fight between Brazilian champion and number one-ranked UFC female fighter Amanda Nunes (19-4) and Canadian Felicia Spencer (8-1) for the women’s featherweight belt.

There are 11 fights planned for UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6, and you can check out the full roster here. However, the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer main card is a pay-per-view event that will air exclusively via ESPN+, so if you haven’t signed up yet, now’s the time. This premium streaming service would normally set you back $50 per year with the pay-per-view ticket ringing in at $65, but this bundle lets you score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 250 PPV package for just $85, saving you $30 off the price of buying them separately.

Looking for more on UFC? Find results, scheduled fights, top fighters, and more on our UFC 2020 page.

Editors' Recommendations