UFC 279 Live Stream: How to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson

Lucas Coll
By

UFC 279 just got a lot more exciting thanks to a last-minute fight card changeup. Now, MMA legends Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson are going toe-to-toe in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Ferguson replacing Khamzat Chimaev for the main card. Chimaev will now be facing Kevin Holland as the co-headliner. If you’re planning to tune in and watch the UFC 279 live stream online tonight, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. Here’s everything I need to know.

Date: Saturday, September 10
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT (Main Event)
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to watch UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson online in the U.S.

UFC 279, as with almost all numbered events, is a pay-per-view show. In the U.S., the only way to watch UFC 279 online is with ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that launched in 2018. ESPN+ just got another price increase (and a fairly significant one, at that), and it now rings in at $10 per month or $100 per year. The price of UFC pay-per-views has also crept up over the years, now sitting at $75 per event. However, new subscribers can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and get the UFC 275 PPV for $125 total, which is a nice $50 discount on their combined price.

MMA legend and fan-favorite Nick Diaz (21-13) was originally slated to fight undefeated up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), with Tony Ferguson (26-7) and Li Jingliang (19-7) facing off as the co-main event. However, Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds, missing weight by 7.5 pounds and putting his bout (and his purse) in jeopardy. The UFC decided at the last minute to switch up the main card, pitting Diaz against Ferguson at welterweight and Chimaev against Kevin Holland (23-7) at catchweight.

After signing up, you can install the ESPN+ app and watch the UFC 279 live stream on any compatible smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console. You can also stream UFC 279 right in your web browser if you want. The main card is the pay-oer-view portion of the event and begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). We expect the Chimaev vs. Holland co-main event to happen around midnight, with Diaz and Ferguson walking to the Octagon after that.

