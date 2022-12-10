On Saturday, December 10, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz is stepping into the Octagon to face Magomed Ankalaev in a contest for the vacant light heavyweight belt. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev is the last numbered event of 2022 for the MMA promotion, and as a pay-per-view, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 282 live stream online in the U.S. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can stream UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev online, followed by some more details about the headlining fights on the main card.

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to watch UFC 282 online in the U.S.

Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev is the last UFC pay-per-view of the year, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 282 live stream on Saturday. This premium sports streaming platform is currently the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV events in the U.S. After a price increase earlier this year, ESPN+ now costs $10 per month or $100 per year. It’s also available as part of the Disney Bundle, which costs $15 per month and also includes Disney+ and Hulu. You need to be signed up for ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC pay-per-views, which currently ring in at $75. However, new ESPN+ subscribers can grab a one-year membership along with the UFC 282 PPV for $125, saving $50 on the price of purchasing them separately. This bundle offer can only be redeemed once.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship is on the line at UFC 282, and it has been changing hands frequently lately. Former champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9) lost the belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 last October; Texeira subsequently lost his first title defense to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June of this year. A rematch between Texeira and Prochazka was originally headlining UFC 282, but Prochazka had to pull out due to a shoulder injury that will lay him up for half a year. As a result, the champ decided to vacate the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and Texeira turned down a proposed matchup against Magomed Ankalaev (18-1). Now, Ankalaev will be facing Blachowicz, who is getting a shot at reclaiming the gold. For the co-main event, fan favorite fighter Paddy Pimblett (19-3) is squaring off against Jared Gordon (19-5).

The UFC 282 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Saturday night, with the headlining championship bout happening around midnight ET. If you’re new to ESPN+, now’s the time to sign up for a one-year membership and grab the pay-per-view for a $50 discount so you can watch UFC 282 online live and save some cash.

